Club for Boys serving free meals through Aug. 14

The Club for Boys' Summer Food Service Program is providing breakfast and lunch meals to go for all children 18 years old and younger at no charge. Meals will be provided at The Club for Boys, 320 N. 4th St., now through Aug. 14. Breakfast will be provided Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

In addition, The Club for Boys is distributing food for supper to families every day from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Families must sign up for this program. Families who are receiving emergency food from Youth & Family Services, the YMCA or the Rapid City Area Schools are not eligible for The Club for Boys' supper program. Participants should pick up meals on the north side of The Club of Boys off Philadelphia Street. Doors where meals can be picked up will be labeled.