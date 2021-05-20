 Skip to main content
Club for Boys summer food program starts June 1

The Club for Boys is sponsoring a summer food service program starting June 1. The Club for Boys will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 1 through Aug. 13 for enrolled club members at no charge. An afternoon snack will be served at 3 p.m. Meals will be provided at The Club for Boys at 320 N. 4th St. in Rapid City. No meals will be served on July 2, July 5 and July 30. For more information, call Mark Kline or Sarah Haines at 605-343-3500.

