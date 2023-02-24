Dozens of ice fishing professionals will descend on the Black Hills this weekend to share their angling abilities with Rapid City boys.

The Club for Boys will host the 10th annual Hooked on Hardwater event on Saturday. The fundraiser matches 60 professional ice fisherman and women from across the United States with more than 70 Rapid City boys to spend the day fishing at Deerfield Lake.

The event will kick off Friday night at the Club for Boys with a social event. Club for Boys Director of Development Chantel McDonnell said this is when the pros get to meet the boy that they are paired up with.

"They play games and other fun things − dodgeball is a huge hit. They have dinner and really get to know each other," McDonnell said.

On Saturday, the boys and pros meet at the club early in the morning, eat breakfast and head to the Hills. After a day of fishing, the boys will enjoy lunch on the ice featuring fresh fried fish that were caught and cleaned by the pros the day prior during the Craig Tieszen Memorial Fishing Tournament.

After hours of fishing, the group will come back for a banquet at Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds which raises funds for the outdoor program at the Club for Boys.

According the McDonnell, this event should have at least 500 attendees.

"There's a lot of fun raffles, games, live auction and a huge social. This year is so wonderful because it's a huge celebration of 10 years," she said.

Dan Houg is a professional ice fisherman and owner of Cold Snap Outdoors, which is a sponsor of the event. He has volunteered for all 10 years and said it is a special atmosphere.

"It's easily the most prestigious ice fishing event of its kind," Hough said. "I've volunteered in a number of other charitable organizations, but the volunteers, facility and the community (here) really turn out to support it. And the boys really take to the attention that the volunteers give to them."

Hough said the organization of the event is impressive and the impact on both the boys and pros is immeasurable.

"It's powerful. You see grown men that smile sparingly, will break down and cry when they're asked about their experience," Houg said. "It ranks right up there with watching your own son or daughter catch their first fish. It's really rewarding and heartwarming."

Maggie Young, the Club for Boys Outdoor program director, has been matching club members with pros at the event for the last five years.

"I've gotten to know what's going on in the pros' lives and in the boys' lives," Young said. "It's cool to match them up with a pro that you know has a similar experience and see their personalities mesh together."

Young said the outdoor program exposes boys to experiences that they might not have gotten otherwise.

"Some parents are just busy working or maybe they're not big into fishing," Young said. "That's what I love about the club is it's offering these opportunities to the boys that can't do those things and we have a lot of parents that are so appreciative."

This event also offers the opportunity for charitable patrons to sponsor a boy for $100 to ensure that they have warm winter clothing.

Banquet tickets sales are closed but some may be available at the check-in. Those who are interested can check the Hooked on Hardwater Facebook page for updates.

All proceeds benefit Hooked on Hardwater and the Club for Boys.