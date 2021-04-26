Clubs gather for '4x4 101' event

Multiple entities and off-road vehicle clubs gathered Saturday for an event at Bethel Church parking lot in Rapid City.
The event was dubbed 4x4 101 and was spearheaded by Ty Brown from Black Hills Jeeps, Shawn Hayford from Black Hills 4-wheelers and Chris Horning from Rushmore Rock Crawlers to help educate other 4x4 enthusiasts on proper trail etiquette, trail safety and the "tread lightly" concept.
There were six stations set up for visitors to gain information and ask questions as well as members representing four local off-road clubs, Black Hills Jeeps, Rushmore Rock Crawlers, Black Hills Four Wheelers, and Dakota Territory Cruisers.
The stations included:
- Fire Prevention and Safety - Wes Ferigna from Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department spoke to visitors about proper mounting, grade, placement, size and amount of fire extinguishers necessary for potential emergency situations on the trail, and more.
- National Forest Service – Multiple Representatives from the Black Hills National Forrest Service motorized trail division spoke to visitors about paper trail maps, closures, proper permits for trail use, trail etiquette and treading lightly in the hills.
- Off Road Jack Use – Chris Horning spoke to visitors about different types of jacks, how to use them, where to mount them, and how to stay safe while preventing injury during use, and more.
- 4x4 Necessities – Ty Brown spoke to visitors about necessary items to keep in your vehicle during trail use, including tow gear, fluids, fire prevention, spill kits, and more. Liberty Superstores had a new Gladiator on display at the event.
- Safe Winching – Bob Reich of Rushmore Rock Crawlers and Brian Williams of Black Hills 4 Wheelers used their vehicles to demonstrate winching techniques and safety measures along with providing examples of the different types of winches, mounting information and accessories needed to properly use a winch.
- Paper Maps and Avenza – Tabitha Wood and Todd Zick both from Rushmore Rock Crawlers spoke to visitors about how to properly read and use the Forrest Service MVUM maps along with demonstrating the use of the free Avenza map application on cell phones and tablets.
“This is a great opportunity for novices and experienced drivers alike to get updated info on the trails and meet new people," Ty Brown said.
Several people attended the event to gain information, speak to clubs, purchase trail permits, and enjoys the food. Smokin’ Hot Catering attended the event to feed visitors, clubs, and other participating entities.
This event made it easy for everyone to learn different aspects about 4x4 driving in the Black Hills, update trail maps, and purchase permits, all while meeting some wonderful trail riders. Trail riding in the hills has always been popular past time and continues to increase among both locals and tourists.
Over the course of 2020 more than 30,000 permits were sold to multiple types of motorized vehicles for trail use, and that number is expected to increase again this year.