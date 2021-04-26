Clubs gather for '4x4 101' event

“This is a great opportunity for novices and experienced drivers alike to get updated info on the trails and meet new people," Ty Brown said.

Several people attended the event to gain information, speak to clubs, purchase trail permits, and enjoys the food. Smokin’ Hot Catering attended the event to feed visitors, clubs, and other participating entities.

This event made it easy for everyone to learn different aspects about 4x4 driving in the Black Hills, update trail maps, and purchase permits, all while meeting some wonderful trail riders. Trail riding in the hills has always been popular past time and continues to increase among both locals and tourists.

Over the course of 2020 more than 30,000 permits were sold to multiple types of motorized vehicles for trail use, and that number is expected to increase again this year.

