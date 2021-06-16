CNFR Tuesday Performance Results

The following are results after Tuesday’s performance at the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 15, 2021 courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at www.collegerodeo.com.
Bareback Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Crazy Jack. 2, Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72. 3, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 71.5. 4. Lucas Samaniego, West Hills College, 69. (overall leaders) 1. Bourgeois, 231 points on three. 2, Kesl, 214. 4, Samaniego, 210. 4, Mitchell Parham, Fresno State University, 191.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Austin Madison, Mid Plains College, 9.1 seconds. 2, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 10.5. 3, Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 11.2. 4, Collin Palmer, Black Hills State University, 11.3. (overall leaders) 1, Palmer, 35.8 seconds on three. 2, Madison, 35.9. 3, Hiyo Yazzie, Mesalands Community College, 57.4. 4, Thrasher, 20.3 on two.
Breakaway Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Taylor Lawson, Southwest Texas Junior College, 1.6 seconds. 2, Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University, 2.4. 3, Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 2.8. 4, Hailey Hardeman, University of Wyoming, 3.7. (overall leaders) 1, Bedke, 7.9 seconds on three. 2, Brianna Williams, Chadron College, 12.6. 3, Lawson, 16.3. 4, Mckenzie Frizzell, New Mexico State University, 29.8.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Syrup. 2, Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, . 3, Michael Womack, Panola College, 68.5. 4, Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 57. (overall leaders) 1, Womack, 204.5 points on three. 2, Kay, 199. 3, Sheppard, 140.5 on two. 4, Jack Skavdahl, Casper College, 110 on two.
Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley Westhaver, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Grant Peterson, CAPSLO?, 4.0. 4, Colton Struxness, South Dakota State University, 5.4. (overall leaders) 1, Peterson, 23.8 seconds on three. 2, Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 35.8. 3, Anderson, 8.4 on two. 4, Westhaver, 16.9 on two.
Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.3 seconds. 2, Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State University, 6.8. 4, Mayce Marek, Wharton County Junior College, 6.9. (overall leaders) 1, Rasmussen, 18.9 seconds on three. 2, Marek, 19.7. 3, Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 20.3. 4, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7
Team Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno, Montana State University, 6.4 seconds. 2, Will Eddleman, Cisco College, and Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross University, 6.5. 3, JC and LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 8.0. 4, Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College, and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 10.2. (overall leaders) 1, Yeahquo and Yeahquo, 20.8 seconds on three. 2, Eddleman and Garrett, 32.4. 3, Morris and White, 37.2. 4, Whitman and Leno, 17.8 on two.
Barrel Racing: (third round leaders) 1, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11 seconds. 2, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.15. 3, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.20. 4, Katelyn Hobbie, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.39. (overall leaders) 1, Jaylie Matthhews, East Mississippi Community College, 42.70. 2, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 42.92. 3, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.51. 4, Taylor Lawson, 43.82.
Bull Riding: (third round leaders – two rides) 1, Mason Ward, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 73.5 points on Triple V Rodeo’s Greystone. 2, Koby Jacobson, Midplains Community College, 68.5. (overall leaders – on two) 1, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147. (on one) 2, Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5. 3, Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5. 4, Cullen Teller, Tarleton State University, 78.