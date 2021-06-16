CNFR Tuesday Performance Results

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Syrup. 2, Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, . 3, Michael Womack, Panola College, 68.5. 4, Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 57. (overall leaders) 1, Womack, 204.5 points on three. 2, Kay, 199. 3, Sheppard, 140.5 on two. 4, Jack Skavdahl, Casper College, 110 on two.

Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley Westhaver, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Grant Peterson, CAPSLO?, 4.0. 4, Colton Struxness, South Dakota State University, 5.4. (overall leaders) 1, Peterson, 23.8 seconds on three. 2, Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 35.8. 3, Anderson, 8.4 on two. 4, Westhaver, 16.9 on two.

Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.3 seconds. 2, Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State University, 6.8. 4, Mayce Marek, Wharton County Junior College, 6.9. (overall leaders) 1, Rasmussen, 18.9 seconds on three. 2, Marek, 19.7. 3, Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 20.3. 4, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 20.7