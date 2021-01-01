Coats for Kids needs sponsors, bowlers

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is looking for bowlers and sponsors to help give kids new winter coats.
The eighth annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids bowling tournament will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. Bowlers can participate for $20 per person or $80 for a four-person team for the three-game tournament. Bowlers can register at 1 p.m. the day of the tournament. To be a tournament sponsor, the cost is $75. Sponsorships provide most of the proceeds from the event.
The tournament also needs donations of items for door prizes drawings and for the silent auction during the tournament.
Meadowood Lanes requests that bowlers wear masks and follow CDC guidelines as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. John Schlim, chairperson for the Coats for Kids tournament, also encourages Coats for Kids participants to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Many Black Hills nonprofits have seen donations decrease – and the need for their services increase – as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Schlim said Coats for Kids had been growing every year until now.
“We’re a little behind last year,” he said. “Last year we had 32 sponsors lined up, and this year we’re down about a third.”
Any business or individual that would like to sponsor Coats for Kids can sign up by Jan. 6. Bowlers who want to participate in the tournament can pre-register if desired. To be a sponsor or to pre-register as a bowler, contact jschlim1@gmail.com or call 393-2081.
Proceeds from the tournament’s silent auction and a 50-50 drawing also benefit Coats for Kids. This year’s silent auction items include a Strider bike, a collectible diecast metal truck, and a gift basket from Black Hills Contraband. To donate auction items or door prizes, contact Schlim at the above email or phone number.
The previous tournament raised about $3,500 for the purchase of 156 new winter coats, all of which are donated to kids at the Black Hills Children’s Home. For some kids, it’s the only new winter coat they’ve ever had, Schlim said.
“The Black Hills Children’s Home can still use more coats if we could raise more money,” Schlim said. “We’re going to do what we can and hopefully come close to what we did last year.”
Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is based out of St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church. Anyone who wants to contribute to Coats for Kids but is unable to participate in person can send checks payable to Knights of Columbus, with a note that the donation is for Coats for Kids, to St. Therese Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, SD 57701.