Coats for Kids needs sponsors, bowlers

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is looking for bowlers and sponsors to help give kids new winter coats.

The eighth annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids bowling tournament will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. Bowlers can participate for $20 per person or $80 for a four-person team for the three-game tournament. Bowlers can register at 1 p.m. the day of the tournament. To be a tournament sponsor, the cost is $75. Sponsorships provide most of the proceeds from the event.

The tournament also needs donations of items for door prizes drawings and for the silent auction during the tournament.

Meadowood Lanes requests that bowlers wear masks and follow CDC guidelines as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. John Schlim, chairperson for the Coats for Kids tournament, also encourages Coats for Kids participants to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Many Black Hills nonprofits have seen donations decrease – and the need for their services increase – as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Schlim said Coats for Kids had been growing every year until now.

“We’re a little behind last year,” he said. “Last year we had 32 sponsors lined up, and this year we’re down about a third.”