Coatta, Wichers returned to Rush from Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers have each been returned from their loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, forward Garrett Klotz has been placed on injured reserve.

Coatta returns to the Rush where he has put up 12 goals and 13 assists over 33 games played. In his time with Tucson, he has played in six games and has one assist. Coatta is tied for third on the Rush in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Wichers has now played in nine games for Tucson across several stints. The rookie defenseman arrives back in Rapid City where he has suited up in 23 games and has two goals and one assist.

Klotz hits IR having skated in 33 games and recorded two goals and 11 assists. He also leads the Rush with five fighting majors and 66 penalty minutes.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa, beginning Friday night against the Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

