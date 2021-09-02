Cobbler boys cruise past Sturgis

Caleb Hower scored a hat trick for the Rapid City Central boys’ soccer team as it cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sturgis Thursday in Sturgis.
Neither team was able to find the net early, until Hower scored his first goal of the day on an assist from Andre Napier in the 31st minute.
Griffith Houchin scored an unassisted goal less than a minute later to give Central a two-goal advantage at the half.
Houchin added to the Cobbler lead on a penalty kick in the 49th minute and closed out the scoring in the 83rd minute on an assist from Landin Winter.
Conner Warren kept the Scoopers out of the net, turning them back on all six of their shots on goal.
“It took a little while to find that first goal, but after the boys did, their confidence grew and the following goals came easier,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “This was a good win for the team. Now our focus needs to be even greater as we prepare for our game against Stevens next week.”
The Cobblers (2-3-2) will play Rapid City Stevens on Thursday, while Sturgis (1-4) will host the Raiders on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 5, STURGIS 0: With the help of Keyera Harmon, who finished with four goals, Rapid City Central bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win over the Scoopers Thursday in Sturgis.
Harmon scored her first goal in the 20th minute, before Angela Gaddis gave the Cobblers a 2-0 lead two minutes later.
Harmon added to her total in the 32nd minute, followed by another in the 45th on an assist from Kylea Becker.
Mercy Godfrey connected with Harmon on a pass in the 73rd minute as she found the back of the net for her fourth and final goal.
Central’s offense was aggressive the entire match, taking 21 total shots, with 14 on goal.
Rapid City Central (6-1) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens on Thursday, while the Scoopers (2-4) host the Raiders on Saturday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, STURGIS 0: The Comets earned their eighth victory of the season with a win over the Scoopers on Thursday.
Christian ran past Sturgis for a 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22 victory.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 16 kills, 12 digs and four serving aces, Anna Egge added 14 kills and Kylie Kallio finished with 37 assists.
Rapid City Christian (8-0) will host Faith on Saturday, while the Scoopers (0-8) will play at Custer on Tuesday.
WINNER 3, VALENTINE, NEB., 0: The Warriors improved to 4-0 with a straight-set win over Valentine on Thursday.
Winner took the first set 25-20, won the second 25-14 and closed it out with a 25-23 victory in the third.
Ellie Brozik led the way for the Warriors with 13 kills, while Alexis Klein finished with 20 assists.
Winner will play at Belle Fourche on Thursday.
High School Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: The Raiders remained unbeaten with a win over Rapid City Christian Thursday at Sioux Park.
Evelyn Haar and Kaiya Parkin of Stevens earned a pair of wins, with Haar defeating Gracie Elshire (6-0, 6-1) in Flight 5 and Parkin beating Allison Hill (6-0, 6-1) in Flight 6.
Ella Hancock earned the lone win for the Comets, defeating Ali Scott 6-1, 6-4 in Flight 1.
Rapid City Stevens (8-0) will play St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian (8-1) takes on Rapid City Central Friday at 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Gropper, Ecoffey top Red Cloud Invite
Tyce Gropper of Bennett County and Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud earned the top spot in their individual races at the Red Cloud Invitational on Thursday.
Gropper topped the boys’ 5k in 21 minutes, 56.49 seconds, while Ecoffey finished first on the girls’ side in 21:17.03.
Wyatt Huber of Bennett County took second (22:23.21), David Tuttle of Lakota Tech was third (23:21.42), Braden Louden of Bennett County was fourth (25:45.51) and Zander Big Crow of Pine Ridge rounded out the top five in 28:57.49.
The rest of the top five on the girls’ side included Taylor Byerley of Lakota Tech (23:25.51), Cheree Ferguson of Red Cloud (24:45.70), Ashlan Blount of Red Cloud (24:00.44) and Esperanza Rama of Red Cloud (26.40.38).
Cheer/Dance
Stevens fares well at Belle Fourche cheer and dance
The Rapid City Stevens cheer and dance team topped three events at the Belle Fourche Invite on Thursday.
The Raiders finished first in the grand champion dance category with 289.5, while taking first in jazz (141.5) and pom (148).
The Cobblers placed first in cheer with 141 and Spearfish won the hip hop competition with 119.5.