Cobbler boys cruise past Sturgis

Caleb Hower scored a hat trick for the Rapid City Central boys’ soccer team as it cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sturgis Thursday in Sturgis.

Neither team was able to find the net early, until Hower scored his first goal of the day on an assist from Andre Napier in the 31st minute.

Griffith Houchin scored an unassisted goal less than a minute later to give Central a two-goal advantage at the half.

Houchin added to the Cobbler lead on a penalty kick in the 49th minute and closed out the scoring in the 83rd minute on an assist from Landin Winter.

Conner Warren kept the Scoopers out of the net, turning them back on all six of their shots on goal.

“It took a little while to find that first goal, but after the boys did, their confidence grew and the following goals came easier,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “This was a good win for the team. Now our focus needs to be even greater as we prepare for our game against Stevens next week.”

The Cobblers (2-3-2) will play Rapid City Stevens on Thursday, while Sturgis (1-4) will host the Raiders on Saturday.

