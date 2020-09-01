Cobbler boys hold off late Sturgis rally

The Rapid City Central boys' soccer team had to keep Sturgis off the scoreboard in the final minutes after the Scoopers rallied late and had a shot for more.
The Cobblers did just that and gained a 2-1 win over the Scoopers Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park Stadium.
There were few offensive scoring opportunities in the first half, but 16 minutes into the second half the Cobblers struck first on a header by sophomore Jaxson Fairchild on a sideline kick from sophomore Riley Roe.
Ten minutes later the Cobblers appeared to be in control when senior Jaden Stephens overpowered the ball and got it past Sturgis keeper Coy Fischer for the 2-0 lead.
But the Scoopers, 2-2, got back in the game when Jax Schusster knocked the ball off a Central defender in front of the goal at the 71-minute mark to cut the lead in half.
Sturgis had a couple of good shots in the final minutes to equalize the game, but Central keeper Quincy Warren and the Cobbler defense kept the score at 2-1 when the final buzzer sounded off.
The battle with the Scoopers was exactly what Cobbler head coach Joe Sabrowski expected.
"That group (Sturgis) has grown in the last few years, they are a pretty good group," he said. "We saw right away with what their intent was with their play, it was pretty direct with the long ball. We had really been working on possessing and moving, playing out of the back, trying to get into the attack and finding ways to finish, which is one of the greatest challenges."
Central senior midfielder Tyler Roe said they just had to be in more control with the ball in the second half and the offense would come along.
"We kind of just slowed it down and not be as frantic with the ball, and tried to move it and find an opening on top of get a free ball and shot off," he said.
That was evident when Riley Roe and Fairchild executed the cross pass in front of the Sturgis goal as Fairchild, the one of tallest player on the field, got a little higher than his opponents and headed the ball in.
"He's just a sophomore, and Jaxson is playing really well," Sabrowski said. "He is filling in at defender, and he and Andrew (Bjorson) in the middle are playing well together. He has good commanding presence and he is smart and understands the game. He is going to hold that role well. As a sophomore, he is playing above the level of his age."
The goal by Stephens, from about 45 yards out in the middle, was just old fashioned power. It bounced off a diving Fischer's hands, hit the left goal posts and ricocheted into the right size of the net.
"I'd like to see Jaden do that more, finding those opportunities to release the ball quicker. He has the skill to do it," he said.
After Sturgis had scored, it was a matter of the Cobblers keeping the ball away from the Scoopers as much as possible in the final minutes.
"I was just thinking that we needed to control the ball in the middle and move it around, so they wouldn't touch the ball, hopefully," Tyler Roe said.
With the win, the Cobblers moved to 4-1, with their lone stumble coming against Lincoln on the second day of the Sioux Falls road doubleheader.
"We're moving the ball better than we did early in the season," Tyler Roe said. "It was pretty rough not playing with each other for a year, so we had to just get in a groove and play with each other as a team."
Central will have a tough road trip Friday and Saturday at Aberdeen Central and Pierre.
"It will definitely be a long, tough road trip, especially all of the way to Aberdeen and then travelling back to Pierre on the same night," Sabrowski said. "It will be a great challenge."
