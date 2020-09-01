Cobbler boys hold off late Sturgis rally

Central senior midfielder Tyler Roe said they just had to be in more control with the ball in the second half and the offense would come along.

"We kind of just slowed it down and not be as frantic with the ball, and tried to move it and find an opening on top of get a free ball and shot off," he said.

That was evident when Riley Roe and Fairchild executed the cross pass in front of the Sturgis goal as Fairchild, the one of tallest player on the field, got a little higher than his opponents and headed the ball in.

"He's just a sophomore, and Jaxson is playing really well," Sabrowski said. "He is filling in at defender, and he and Andrew (Bjorson) in the middle are playing well together. He has good commanding presence and he is smart and understands the game. He is going to hold that role well. As a sophomore, he is playing above the level of his age."

The goal by Stephens, from about 45 yards out in the middle, was just old fashioned power. It bounced off a diving Fischer's hands, hit the left goal posts and ricocheted into the right size of the net.

"I'd like to see Jaden do that more, finding those opportunities to release the ball quicker. He has the skill to do it," he said.