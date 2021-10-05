Cobbler boys upset Spearfish on PKs

The Rapid City Central boys’ soccer team earned its spot in the quarterfinals of the Class AA State soccer tournament as it edged Spearfish on penalty kicks on its way to a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex.
The Cobblers found the net on all five of their shot attempts after neither team scored in two overtimes.
Central goalkeeper Conner Warren stopped the Spartans on their third shot attempt and the Cobblers scored the rest of the way to seal the victory.
Caleb Hower scored the first goal of the game, giving Central the lead in the seventh minute of the opening half.
Spearfish scored in the second half to tie the match, but neither team could find the net the rest of the way.
“The boys played well,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We moved well and matched up well with them. I am proud of these guys, they worked hard and came in prepared. All these guys are MVPs, but Warren is our MVP for tonight. He played a great game.
"Kudos to my staff and the coaches in getting the most out of these players. It has been a tough year, but this was a good win.”
Warren finished the game with 16 saves, including the one that ultimately sent the Cobblers to the second round for the first time in three years.
Rapid City Central will play Yankton in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday in Yankton.
Class A
BELLE FOURCHE 2, VERMILLION 1: The Broncs advanced to the semifinals of the Class A State Playoffs with a victory over Vermillion.
Belle Fourche played to a 1-1 tie before earning the victory with a 4-3 advantage in penalty kicks
Vermillion struck first with a goal in the first half, before the Broncs tied the match in the second.
No other information was made available for this game.
Belle Fourche will look to knock off the unbeaten, top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Girls Soccer
Spartan girls cruise in second half
The Spearfish girls’ soccer team scored all four of its goals in the second half as it picked up a 4-1 victory over Sioux Falls O’Gorman Tuesday at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex.
With a scoreless tie to start the second half, the Spartan offense began to find their groove, including two goals from Hanna Bjorkman and a goal apiece from Brooke Peotter and Dillan Richards.
O’Gorman scored their lone goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith credited his team for a good second half, despite the offensive struggle in the first.
“First off, hats off to O’Gorman,” he said. “They came out and really took it to us. We were able to keep them out of the goal, but we weren’t really able to play our game right away. In the second we were a little more calm and collected and we were able to make some passes and find the net. It was a fun game for us, but a tough game. They are a tough opponent.”
With the win, the Spartans will advance and play a familiar foe in the next round in Rapid City Stevens.
Spearfish closed out the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Raiders and look to carry that into their next matchup.
“On any day, anyone can win,” Griffith said. “For us, we need to focus on playing and doing what we do well. We need to try and see if we can neutralize what they do well and play our game.”
The Spartans will play Stevens at Sioux Park Saturday at 4 p.m.
Class A
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 1, ST. THOMAS MORE 0, OT: The Cavaliers held the Chargers scoreless through regulation play, but fell in overtime Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Alexandra McCaulley had the lone goal for the Chargers in the seventh minute of the first overtime period.
St. Thomas More was led by its strong play of the defensive backfield of STM led by Lily Schad, Gabby Robbins, Rachael Hyde, and Claire Wojtanowicz kept STM in the game. STM goalkeeper Erica Howard had 10 saves in the game.
STM finished its season at 4-8-1.
Sioux Falls Christian will play West Central on Saturday.
Volleyball
CHADRON, NEB., 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 2: Chadron scored a win over Rapid City Christian in five sets on Tuesday.
Chadron won the first set 25-21, before the Comets fought back to take the next two 25-16 and 33-31.
Down a set, Chadron won the next two 25-15 and 15-8 to seal the victory.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 23 kills, three aces and 25 digs, while Kylie Kallio finished with 42 assists. Ana Egge added 10 kills and Jaedyn Namanny finished with 24 digs.
Rapid City Christian (14-7) will play Leola/Frederick Area in the Northwestern Tournament on Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, FAITH 2: Belle Fourche earned its sixth consecutive victory with a tough five-set victory over Faith on Tuesday.
The Broncs opened with a 25-11 victory, before the Longhorns won the second 26-24.
Faith cruised in the third and earned a 25-7 victory, but Belle Fourche bounced back to win the fourth set 25-23.
The Broncs kept that momentum en route to a 15-9 victory in the fifth.
Belle Fourche (14-4) will play at Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday, while the Longhorns (13-11) host Faith on Thursday.