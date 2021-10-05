Cobbler boys upset Spearfish on PKs

O’Gorman scored their lone goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith credited his team for a good second half, despite the offensive struggle in the first.

“First off, hats off to O’Gorman,” he said. “They came out and really took it to us. We were able to keep them out of the goal, but we weren’t really able to play our game right away. In the second we were a little more calm and collected and we were able to make some passes and find the net. It was a fun game for us, but a tough game. They are a tough opponent.”

With the win, the Spartans will advance and play a familiar foe in the next round in Rapid City Stevens.

Spearfish closed out the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Raiders and look to carry that into their next matchup.

“On any day, anyone can win,” Griffith said. “For us, we need to focus on playing and doing what we do well. We need to try and see if we can neutralize what they do well and play our game.”

The Spartans will play Stevens at Sioux Park Saturday at 4 p.m.

Class A