Cobbler girls close season with win

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team closed out its regular season with an 8-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Thursday night in Rapid City.

After suffering a tough loss to Spearfish last week, the Cobblers got right back on track, scoring five goals in the first half.

Kylea Becker struck first for Central in the ninth minute, followed by a goal from Makaen DeGeest six minutes later.

Becker scored her second goal of the game in the 21st minute, Keyera Harmon made it 4-0 10 minutes later and Kamara Jager closed out the first half scoring in the 37th minute.

Harmon, Adrianna Green and Edissa Munoz scored the final three goals for Central.

“Ultimately, I am really happy with the way we played in the regular season,” Cobbler head coach Mark Morgan said. “We did considerably better this season, and that was a nice improvement. I think we really did play well this entire season, and it does feel like we are coming into our game here late. It helps that we have everyone back and healthy and at full speed now.”

Rapid City Central closes out the season at 9-3 and await its first round opponent for the playoffs starting on Tuesday.