Cobbler girls close season with win

The Rapid City Central girls’ soccer team closed out its regular season with an 8-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Thursday night in Rapid City.
After suffering a tough loss to Spearfish last week, the Cobblers got right back on track, scoring five goals in the first half.
Kylea Becker struck first for Central in the ninth minute, followed by a goal from Makaen DeGeest six minutes later.
Becker scored her second goal of the game in the 21st minute, Keyera Harmon made it 4-0 10 minutes later and Kamara Jager closed out the first half scoring in the 37th minute.
Harmon, Adrianna Green and Edissa Munoz scored the final three goals for Central.
“Ultimately, I am really happy with the way we played in the regular season,” Cobbler head coach Mark Morgan said. “We did considerably better this season, and that was a nice improvement. I think we really did play well this entire season, and it does feel like we are coming into our game here late. It helps that we have everyone back and healthy and at full speed now.”
Rapid City Central closes out the season at 9-3 and await its first round opponent for the playoffs starting on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood closed out the season at 0-14.
Cross Country
Natrona County sweeps Sturgis Invite
The Casper Natrona County, Wyo., cross country team swept the boys’ and girls’ team standings at the Sturgis Invitational on Thursday.
The Mustangs finished first in the team standings with a score of 35, while Sturgis was second with 63 and Custer took third with 104.
Belle Fourche earned the sixth spot with 129 and Rapid City Christian was seventh with 176.
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche paced the individual standings, topping the rest of the field in 15 minutes, 17.61 seconds.
Jackson Dutcher of Natrona County was second in 16:37.81, while Braik Hurm closed out the top three in 16:41.54.
On the girls’ side, the Mustangs led the way with 45, Custer placed second with 54 and the Scoopers took third with 62.
St. Thomas More rounded out the team standings in seventh place with 207.
Natrona County’s Hailie Wilhelm took home first place individually, finishing the race in 19:25.37.
Kadense Dooley of Custer was second in 19:27.52, while Campbell County’s Reilly Wilson took third (19:28.71), and Dooley’s teammates, Ramsey Karim (19:42.78) and Eva Studt (20:00.33), finished in fourth and fifth place.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: The Raiders picked up a win over the Comets on Thursday.
Lindsey Pfigston, Peyton Ogle and Anna Mueller earned 10-0 singles victories as Phingston defeated Katie Palmer, Ogle dropped Hannah Beckoff and Zeah Ryherd.
The lone win for Christian was in doubles action as the duo of Beckoff and Ella Hancock defeated Ogle and Ali Scott in Flight 1 (10-8).
Rapid City Stevens (27-0) will close out the regular season against Rapid City Central on Saturday, while the Comets finished at 29-9.
Volleyball
DOUGLAS 3, STURGIS 1: Douglas won the last two sets to earn a victory over the Scoopers on Thursday.
The Patriots opened the match with a 25-22 win in the first set, before Sturgis battled back to take the second 25-16.
Douglas regained the momentum and took the next two sets 27-25 and 25-22.
The Patriots (5-8) will play at Belle Fourche on Saturday, while the Scoopers (5-14) travel to Spearfish Tuesday.