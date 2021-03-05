Cobbler girls edge Huron in SoDak 16, on to state

The Rapid City Central girls' basketball team used a solid defensive effort in the second half for a 44-43 victory over Huron in a Class AA SoDak 16 matchup Friday night in Huron.
The Cobblers fell behind early and eventually trailed 26-19 at the half.
Although Central struggled early, it found its footing in the second half with some adjustments and carried a 34-31 advantage into the fourth.
The final minute of the game was close, with the Cobblers leading 43-40 before Jordon Heckert hit a free throw to extend Central’s lead.
After a few late stops by the Cobblers, the Tigers stole the ball after an inbound pass and made a three at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough as the Cobblers picked up the win.
Central coach Allan Bertram contributed the second half resurgence to the adjustments made in the locker room at the break.
“Overall, we weren’t real sharp to start off,” Bertram said. “The kids felt the pressure and we struggled on the offensive end early. But we made some adjustments at the half and the kids came out and played a beautiful second half. The last month of the season, we have been playing really well. It is great to see the way they have been playing and it will be great for Central to be back in the state tournament.”
While the halftime adjustments helped the Cobblers, Heckert scoring a 17 of her 20 points also made a difference.
Sadie Glade added eight points for Central and Allison Richards finished with six.
Isabella Shreeve led Huron with 16 points, while Heavan Gainey added 13.
Next up, Central will take on Sioux Falls Washington, the top-seeded team in Class AA.
The Cobblers didn’t get a chance to play the Warriors in the regular season due to the recent cold weather.
Bertram knows in order to get past Washington in the first round, his team will have to play their best basketball.
“They’re the number one seed for a reason," he said. "They have two division one players and a great team. It is always a challenge when you get to the state tournament, every game will be tough. You just have to show up and play great basketball.”
Rapid City Central (10-10) will play the Warriors Thursday at 11 a.m.
HARRISBURG 63, STURGIS 49: Emilee Boyer scored 16 points and pulled in 11 rebounds to lead Harrisburg to a win over Sturgis in a SoDak 16 matchup on Friday.
Brecli Honer chipped in with 15 points for the Tigers, while Sydney Altenburg finished with 10.
Sawyer Dennis paced the Scoopers with 10 points.
Sturgis closed out the season at 8-13.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 70, SPEARFISH 35: Aberdeen Central took a 47-19 lead into the second half as it ran past the Spartans on Friday.
Brooklyn Kusler led the Golden Eagles with 30 points, while Melanie Jacob added 13 points and Abby Kopecky finished with 11.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 11 points and Anna Engen chipped in with 10.
The Spartans closed out the season at 8-13.
Boys Basketball
Class A
WINNER 61, HOT SPRINGS 30: The Warriors carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter as they cruised past Hot Springs on Friday in Winner in a Region 7/8 A contest
Brady Fritz had a big game for Winner, scoring 38 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Blake Volmer finished with a double-double for the Warriors, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Jules Ecoffey paced the Bison with nine points.
Winner (19-2) will play Mobridge/Pollock in Murdo in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Hot Springs’ season ended at 8-14.
Class B
WHITE RIVER 91, WALL 66: Joe Sayler scored 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds as White River earned a SoDak 16 berth with a win over the Eagles.
Colbe Scott added 16 ppoints for the Tigers and Dylan Marshall finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
White River (16-5) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Wall’s season ends at 10-12.
TIMBER LAKE 57, LEMMON 52, OT: The Panthers outscored Lemmon 35-26 in the second half and overtime to earn their spot in the SoDak 16.
Hank Kraft led Timber Lake with 19 points, Brandt Ducheneaux added 14 points and Chazz Gabe finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Jacob Hetzel paced the Cowboys with 19 points, while Tell Mollman had 13 points and Cody Thompson added 11.
The Panthers (11-9) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Lemmon’s season ends at 14-7.
FAITH 75, DUPREE 52: The Longhorns led 40-26 at the half on their way to defeating Dupree in a Region 8B matchup on Friday.
Jess Harper paced Faith with 20 points, Caden Selby chipped in with 18 points and Joel Gifford had 16.
Spencer Moran led the Tigers with 21 points, while Cinch Hebb finished with 11.
The Longhorns (17-5) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Dupree closed out the season at 9-12.
LYMAN 58, KADOKA AREA 46: The Raiders dropped Kadoka Area as they earned a spot in the SoDak 16 on Friday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
Lyman (18-4) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while the Kougars close out the season at 14-7.
Hockey
Thunder JV opens state tourney with win
The Rushmore Thunder junior varsity boys' hockey squad kicked off the high school hockey state tournament with a 3-1 victory over Brandon Valley at the Expo Ice Center in Ft. Pierre on Friday.
Neither team was able to get on the board in the first period, but Rushmore ended that drought in the 16th minute of the second on a goal from Hayden Holec, assisted by Brayden Fine.
Brandon Valley answered less than a minute later when Dylan Jensen found the back of the net to make it 1-1.
The Thunder wouldn’t wait long in the third to regain the lead as Alex Deitrich scored on an assist from Fine at the 15:15 mark.
Holec scored the third and final goal for Rushmore with a little over a minute remaining.
In other action from the first day, the Sioux Falls Flyers cruised past Watertown for a 6-0 victory.
The Thunder will take on Sioux Falls today at 6 in the second round of the tournament.