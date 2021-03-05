Cobbler girls edge Huron in SoDak 16, on to state

The Rapid City Central girls' basketball team used a solid defensive effort in the second half for a 44-43 victory over Huron in a Class AA SoDak 16 matchup Friday night in Huron.

The Cobblers fell behind early and eventually trailed 26-19 at the half.

Although Central struggled early, it found its footing in the second half with some adjustments and carried a 34-31 advantage into the fourth.

The final minute of the game was close, with the Cobblers leading 43-40 before Jordon Heckert hit a free throw to extend Central’s lead.

After a few late stops by the Cobblers, the Tigers stole the ball after an inbound pass and made a three at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough as the Cobblers picked up the win.

Central coach Allan Bertram contributed the second half resurgence to the adjustments made in the locker room at the break.