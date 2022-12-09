Cobbler girls give Josh Mach first win against former school

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team took a while to get into a flow on either side of the court in their season opener against Aberdeen Central on Friday.

Neither team gained a foothold in an opening half that saw a combined 20 team fouls, but the Cobblers managed to take a one-point advantage into the break.

In the second half, Rapid City Central settled into a rhythm and pulled away to claim a 41-30 victory at Naasz Gym.

It marked the first victory for the Cobblers (1-0) under the direction of head coach Josh Mach, who joined the program this fall after a long stint as an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles’ boys team.

“I'm glad we got that one out of the way so I didn't have to think about it any longer,” Mach said. “They’ve got a great group of girls and a great staff, so it was fun to see them. But it's fun to be done with that game as well.”

Aaliyah Jones led the way for Central with 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. She also added three blocks defensively.

“It feels pretty nice (to get a win) with the new team and a new coach,” the junior said. “I like the environment better.”

Rapid City Central trailed by three with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter before it closed the frame on an 11-2 run to move in front 31-24 entering the fourth.

Jones chimed in with the final two baskets of the third with a 3 from the right wing and a runner as the clock ticked down, her first two baskets from the field.

That run gave the Cobblers control of the game and they made the most of free-throw opportunities down the stretch to close out the victory.

Jones said early foul trouble made her hesitant in the first half, but the coaches encouraged her to play with more confidence when she stepped back on the floor. The coaching paid off.

“That was really cool because she got in foul trouble in the first half, and a lot of times when kids sit a lot it's hard to stay in the game and find the flow of it,” Mach said. “So she did a great job to just keep plugging away and she's a really nice player.”

Aberdeen Central entered the contest with a significant size advantage in the post, but a stingy Rapid City Central defense eliminated that factor almost completely. The Golden Eagles (0-1) finished the contest with 12 points in the paint. The Cobblers finished with eight and got to the free throw line 22 times.

Rapid City Central faces a similar challenge in the post Saturday night as it hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs.

“They're good inside and I thought we did a nice job,” Mach said. “I think we're going to have to do about the same thing tomorrow night.”

Marielle Colhoff added eight points for the Cobblers and Villique Fallis finished with five.

Nobody from Aberdeen Central finished the night in double figures as Taryn Hermansen and Grace Kuch led the way with six points each.

The two teams scrapped back and forth in the first quarter before the Golden Eagles closed the period on a 5-2 run to take an 11-10 lead after one.

Both teams struggled to connect from the field in the second, as each team managed just one basket. The Cobblers reclaimed the lead, however, on a Tracelyn Strand free throw with 3.5 seconds left in the quarter to take a 15-14 lead into the break.

Mach said he told his team to settle down and take a breath at halftime.

“We had to just tell our girls to relax and take a deep breath and kind of slow down,” Mach said. “We had those first game jitters and they were just really excited. I thought they did a nice job of that in the second half.”

The squads continued to scrap in the third quarter before Rapid City Central mounted its 11-2 run to close the frame and move in front 31-24.

The Cobblers held on down the stretch to start the season with an 11-point home victory.

“It feels good to get the first game out of the way,” Mach said. “It was great to see us go through some tough times in the first half and the girls played through that and figured out how to get a win.”

Central returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Pierre T.F. Riggs at Naasz Gym.