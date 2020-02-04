Cobbler wrestlers edge Campbell County

The Rapid City Central wrestling team traveled to Wyoming Tuesday looking to pick up a dual victory over Campbell County.
In what was a close matchup, the Cobblers managed to score a 42-33 win, led by a string of victories in the middle weight classes.
The Camels jumped on top early as they won the first two matches en route to a 12-0 advantage.
Central battled back from there, tying the dual at 12-all on wins from TJ Morrison at 145 pounds and Graydon Bakke at 152.
Campbell County regained the lead for a short time, before the Cobblers began to pull away with four consecutive victories.
The run started with a Landin Winter pinfall over Kendall Mckee in 20 seconds at 170.
From there, Wyatt Jungclaus won via forfeit at 182, Jon DeRuyter pinned Raul Estrada at 195 (2:43) and Hunter Hansen pinned Jack Tinnell at 220 (1:24).
The Camels battled back a bit, but couldn’t quite get back into it as Central put the dual away.
The Cobblers will be back in action Saturday at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City.
STURGIS 72, DOUGLAS 12: Despite losing the first match of the dual, the Scoopers cruised to a win over the Patriots Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Douglas kicked off the dual with a win as Kale Crowser pinned Korbin Osborne in five minutes and 35 seconds at 106 pounds.
From there, it was all Sturgis as the Scoopers won the next twelve matchups, including pinfall victories for Kelton Olson at 120 pounds, Logan DeSersa (126), Perry Ketelsen (132), Brett Konst (160) and Robert Merwin (182).
Both teams will be back in action Feb. 13 as the Scoopers travel to Spearfish, and Douglas closes out the regular season at Belle Fourche.
Boys Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, PHILIP 42: New Underwood pulled away late to score a win over the Scotties on Tuesday.
Conner Knuppe led the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Dusty Merchen finished with 11 points.
Grant Madsen added 10 points and 10 rebounds for New Underwood.
Jet Jones paced Philip with 15 points.
The Tigers (7-8) will host Kadoka on Tuesday, while the Scotties (4-11) travel to Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.
SPEARFISH 79, LEAD-DEADWOOD 38: The Spartans jumped out to a 30-point first-half lead in the big win over the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 45-15 at halftime and outscored the 'Diggers 27-10 in the third.
Ryan Peldo led all scorers with 23 points for the Spartans, while Cade Lyon and Jonh Nickles added 11 points each.
Mekieh Hon paced Lead-Deadwood with 12 points and Crew Rainy scored 11.
Spearfish, 6-7, is at Huron and Mitchell this weekend, while Lead-Deadwood, 4-12, hosts Philip Thursday.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 58, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 56: Mobridge-Pollock outscored the Braves 8-6 in overtime to earn a home victory on Tuesday.
Kregen Norder led the Tigers with 13 points, Reese Cerney added 12 points and Cayden Eisemann finished with 10.
Riley Hodgkiss of CEB led all scorers with 19 points.
Mobridge-Pollock (10-3) will play at Todd County on Saturday, while the Braves (8-4) travel to Standing Rock/Selfridge, N.D., on Thursday.
TODD COUNTY 70, STANLEY COUNTY 42: The Falcons used a big second half to topple the Cowboys Tuesday night in Mission.
Todd County led 30-26 at halftime, but outscored Stanley County 17-5 in the third and 23-12 in the fourth.
Jalen Bear Robe led the way for the Falcons with 21 points and seven rebounds, with Bryce Hammer scoring 13 points. Jacob Wike finished with seven points and eight assists.
Todd County, 8-7, hosts Mobridge-Pollock Saturday, while Stanley County, 6-9, is at White River Feb. 13.
Girls Basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 37, SPEARFISH 33: The Golddiggers snapped a two-game losing skid with a narrow victory over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Anna Campbell led the way for Lead-Deadwood with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Ashtyn Reiners chipped in with 10 boards.
The Golddiggers (9-6) will host Philip Thursday, while Spearfish (4-9) hosts Huron on Friday.
FAITH 77, MCINTOSH 13: The Longhorns jumped out to a 49-7 lead at the half as they cruised past McIntosh Tuesday night in Faith.
Sydnie Schauer paced the Longhorns with 15 points, Lindsey Wilken and Aiyana Byrd added 12 points apiece and Cassidy Schuelke finished with 10.
Meghan Maher led the Tigers with nine points.
Faith (15-1) will host Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., Feb. 14, while McIntosh (3-11) hosts Wakpala, Feb. 13.
NEW UNDERWOOD 56, KADOKA AREA 51: The Tigers outscored Kadoka Area 18-12 in the fourth to pick up their 10th consecutive victory on Monday night.
Cerington Jones led New Underwood with 21 points, while Gabby Miller chipped in with nine.
Lavin Bendt paced the Kougars with 13 points, followed by Kaycee O’Daniel, who chipped in with 10.
The Tigers (11-3) will play at Jones County on Thursday, while Kadoka Area (6-9) hosts Rapid City Christian.
ST. THOMAS MORE 49, BELLE FOURCHE 36: The second-ranked Cavaliers remained unbeaten and snapped the Broncs six-game win streak with a tough Black Hills Conference win Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
No other results were made available.
STM, 14-0, hosts No. 1 Winner Friday night, while Belle Fourche, 10-4, is at Douglas Friday.