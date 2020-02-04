Cobbler wrestlers edge Campbell County

The Rapid City Central wrestling team traveled to Wyoming Tuesday looking to pick up a dual victory over Campbell County.

In what was a close matchup, the Cobblers managed to score a 42-33 win, led by a string of victories in the middle weight classes.

The Camels jumped on top early as they won the first two matches en route to a 12-0 advantage.

Central battled back from there, tying the dual at 12-all on wins from TJ Morrison at 145 pounds and Graydon Bakke at 152.

Campbell County regained the lead for a short time, before the Cobblers began to pull away with four consecutive victories.

The run started with a Landin Winter pinfall over Kendall Mckee in 20 seconds at 170.

From there, Wyatt Jungclaus won via forfeit at 182, Jon DeRuyter pinned Raul Estrada at 195 (2:43) and Hunter Hansen pinned Jack Tinnell at 220 (1:24).

The Camels battled back a bit, but couldn’t quite get back into it as Central put the dual away.

The Cobblers will be back in action Saturday at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City.