Cobblers battle, but fall to Watertown

"Kohl was hot. This was his night, he was lighting it up," Cruce said. "But these things happen in football, and you just have to figure out a way to adjust. We used everything we had."

When he went down, Dansby said that put a hurt on the team, something they were not expecting.

"Coach said that somebody needed to step up, and at the time, I didn't think anything of it. But when he said 'Gavyn, you have to step up,' I knew I had to step up," said Dansby, who was 3-of-8 passing for 28 yards, scoring on a 13-yard TD run in the final minutes to make it a six-point game.

"The first two series I really struggled, but I was proud of my defense for getting some takeaways, and then our offense came out and put some points on the board," he said.

The Central defense, despite giving up 38 points and four touchdown passes from Watertown quarterback Kale Stevenson, also had four takeaways — two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

That gave the Cobblers a chance.