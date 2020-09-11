Cobblers battle, but fall to Watertown

When things might have been looking the bleakest for Rapid City Central, the Cobblers bounced back and nearly rallied past Watertown Friday night in the first game of the annual Rushmore Bowl at O'Harra Stadium.
The Cobblers lost starting quarterback Kohl Meisman late in the second quarter, but hung with the Arrows and were a possession or so away from getting the upset win, before falling 38-32.
Meisman suffered a severe sprained ankle after being tossed out of bounds on a run late in the second quarter, and the Cobblers gave up a long touchdown pass in the final seconds to trail by nine at halftime.
Senior running back Gavyn Dansby came in as the signal caller, and after a slow start, got the Cobblers within six points late before Watertown was able to hold on to the ball and the win.
"I think we're finding that this football team has a lot of resiliency. It's not the same team from Week 1 that hangs their heads when they get down," said Central coach Neal Cruce, whose team was outscored 98-14 in the first two games this season. "These kids are becoming fighters; they will fight you until the very last second of the game, and that is what they did tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Meisman was 6-of-11 passing for 94 yards and one score, and also had 21 yards on the ground before his injury.
"Kohl was hot. This was his night, he was lighting it up," Cruce said. "But these things happen in football, and you just have to figure out a way to adjust. We used everything we had."
When he went down, Dansby said that put a hurt on the team, something they were not expecting.
"Coach said that somebody needed to step up, and at the time, I didn't think anything of it. But when he said 'Gavyn, you have to step up,' I knew I had to step up," said Dansby, who was 3-of-8 passing for 28 yards, scoring on a 13-yard TD run in the final minutes to make it a six-point game.
"The first two series I really struggled, but I was proud of my defense for getting some takeaways, and then our offense came out and put some points on the board," he said.
The Central defense, despite giving up 38 points and four touchdown passes from Watertown quarterback Kale Stevenson, also had four takeaways — two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
That gave the Cobblers a chance.
Central actually scored the first points of the game — in fact their first and only lead of the season — when junior running back Lane Darrow sprinted 34 yards up the middle for the touchdown. A low snap that wasn't handled by the Central PAT holder, the first of three same miscues, and the pass failed as the Cobblers were up 6-0.
Watertown came right back and Stevenson hit Dawson Schmidt on an 18-yard TD pass on fourth-and-10, and Kade Rumpza's kick made it 7-6 with 3:18 remaining in the first.
The Stevenson to Schmidt connection was the Arrow offense in the first half, as they also connected on touchdown passes of 22 and 69 yards, the latter with 46 seconds until halftime.
Central's other first-half score came on a 15-yard TD pass from Meisman to Darrow. The Arrows led 21-12 at halftime.
The Central defense came up big early in the third when Amarion Sailer picked off Stevenson and ran it back from 44 yards to make it a 21-18 game with five minutes remaining in the third.
But Stevenson and running back Macaffery Young broke off a couple of big runs runs on the next possession, and Stevenson found Cole Holden in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard TD pass and a 10-point lead late in the third.
Again, a takeaway, this time a fumble recovery, gave the Cobblers a chance to get back in the game. They did just that, as Dansby's 1-yard plunge and his 2-point pass to Micah Swallow made it 28-26 with 8:41 to play.
While takeaways kept the Cobblers in the game, the Central defense also couldn't quite make the stop when it needed to, and Watertown got some breathing room on an 8-yard TD run by Stevenson and a 41-yard field goal by Rumpza.
The Cobblers had one more fight in them, and Dansby hit Liam Porter on a 17-yard pass, plus a Watertown personal foul, and Dansby scrambled in from 13 yards to make it a 38-32 game with 1:26 to play.
"It was supposed to be a pass play, and I was getting ready to throw it. But I just tucked the ball and started running," Dansby said.
The Cobblers needed to recover the onside kick, but Watertown's Ben Altoff smothered it, and the Arrows got one more first down to run out the clock.
Watertown finished with 448 yards of offense, as Stevenson was 9-of-20 passing for 201 yards and four TDs. He also ran for 81 yards and one score. Schmidt caught six passes for 142 yards and the three scores.
"Our quarterback is really good and Dawson Schmidt is really good," Watertown coach John Hodorff said. "Offensively we really played pretty good football. We should have scored a few more than we didn't score. Defensively, we have some work to do."
The Arrows also unofficially had 10 penalties for 114 yards.
"We struggled in the penalty area, we made a lot of mistakes that hurt us," said Hodorff, whose team hosts Sioux Falls Washington next week. "We won the football game and that is what is really important in the end."
Central finished with 248 yards offensive, as Darrow led the way with 97 yards on 27 carries and two scores — one rushing and one receiving.
The Cobblers, 0-3, look to break through on the road next week at No. 2 Brandon Valley.
"Football is a tough game mentally, it is a tough game physically and it's a tough game emotionally," Cruce said. "We turned the page and we're starting to get ready for Brandon Valley. That's what you have to do."
