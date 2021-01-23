Cobblers be Roosevelt on Micah Swallow's half-court shot

Micah Swallow nailed a buzzer-beating half-court shot to lift the Rapid City Central boys' basketball team to a thrilling 62-59 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.

Swallow, who scored a game-high 23 points, grabbed the rebound off of a missed 3-pointer by the Rough Riders with four seconds remaining and dribbled down court and just launched the long shot before the buzzer for the win, setting off a wild celebration by the Cobblers on the court.

It was a nice comeback win for the Cobblers, who struggled in the loss to Sioux Falls O'Gorman Friday night and trailed 22-12 at the end of the first quarter Saturday.

"It was a great team effort today," Central coach TJ Hay said. "We gave up 22 points the first quarter and were down 10 and gave up a total of 23 points combined the second and third quarters."

It was a big second quarter that brought Central back as it outscored the Riders 20-11 to cut the lead to 33-32 at halftime. The Cobblers took a four-point lead into the fourth before Roosevelt came back to tie the game at 59-all before Swallow's heroics.

Swallow was just 6-of-14 from the field, but he hit 4-of-7 3-pointers, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out four assists.