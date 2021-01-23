Cobblers beat Roosevelt on Micah Swallow's half-court shot

Micah Swallow nailed a buzzer-beating half-court shot to lift the Rapid City Central boys' basketball team to a thrilling 62-59 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.
Swallow, who scored a game-high 23 points, grabbed the rebound off of a missed 3-pointer by the Rough Riders with four seconds remaining and dribbled down court and just launched the long shot before the buzzer for the win, setting off a wild celebration by the Cobblers on the court.
It was a nice comeback win for the Cobblers, who struggled in the loss to Sioux Falls O'Gorman Friday night and trailed 22-12 at the end of the first quarter Saturday.
"It was a great team effort today," Central coach TJ Hay said. "We gave up 22 points the first quarter and were down 10 and gave up a total of 23 points combined the second and third quarters."
It was a big second quarter that brought Central back as it outscored the Riders 20-11 to cut the lead to 33-32 at halftime. The Cobblers took a four-point lead into the fourth before Roosevelt came back to tie the game at 59-all before Swallow's heroics.
Swallow was just 6-of-14 from the field, but he hit 4-of-7 3-pointers, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Senior Kohl Meisman finished with 15 points as the Cobblers were 21-of-40 from the field, hitting 7-of-16 3-pointers. Central was also 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Taylen Ashley led Roosevelt with 15 points and Tucker Large and Tyler Feldkamp added 13 points each.
"We played the best defensive game of the year," Hay said. "We took a big step in the right direction as a team. We needed one more stop tied at 59. Kohl Meisman made a good defensive play to take away a back door lay-up and knocked the ball out of bounds with nine seconds left."
Central, 8-3, hosts Spearfish Thursday, while Roosevelt, 6-4, will travel to Yankton Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 57, TEA AREA 42: The Cavaliers picked up a big win over Tea Area Saturday in the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Caleb Hollenbeck had another big shooting night, leading all scorers with 22 points for the Cavs, hitting 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 3-pointers. Cade Kandolin added 15 points.
STM led 14-9 at the end of the first and 25-24 at halftime. The Cavaliers outscored Tea 16-12 in the third and both teams scored 14 points to close the game.
Jeff Worth scored 14 points for Tea Area and Garrett Kolbeck added 12 points.
St. Thomas More, 11-2, is at Spearfish Tuesday, with Tea Area, 6-5, at Sioux Falls Christian Tuesday.
CANISOTA 74, WHITE RIVER 65: The Hawks led for much of the game to stop the Tigers Saturday at the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Canisota jumped out to a 38-29 lead at halftime and was up 54-40 going into the fourth before White Rivers closed the gap in the fourth.
Tyce Ortman had a huge game for Canisota with 34 points, while Logan Katzer added 15 and Chase Merrill 13 points.
Jon Sayler led White River with 25 points, with Dylan Marshall adding 14 and Cobe Scott 10 points.
White River, 7-4, hosts Platte-Geddes Thursday and Canisota, 9-1, hosts Ethan Monday.
WALL 51, NEW UNDERWOOD 40: The Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter for the win over the Tigers Saturday in Wall.
Wall led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime, but the Tigers took a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter. The Eagles outscored New Underwood 16-4 in the fourth.
Tack Tines hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Wall, while Reid Hansen finished with 14 points and Cayne Krogman added 11 points.
Grant Madsen led New Underwood with 15 points and Linkin Ballard added 10 points.
Wall, 6-3, is at Hot Springs Tuesday and New Underwood, 4-6, is at Newell Tuesday.
YANKTON 64, STURGIS 15: The Bucks put the clamps on the Scoopers Saturday in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis falls to 1-10 and is at Hill City Tuesday, while Yankton moves to 10-2 and hosts Roosevelt Tuesday.
Girl Basketball
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 50, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 38: The Rough Riders outscored the Cobblers 20-2 in the fourth quarter to pick up the come-from-behind win Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers led 29-18 at halftime and 36-30 going into the fourth quarter before Roosevelt shut them down in the final quarter.
Taliyah Hayes led the Rough Riders with 16 points, followed by Cierra Watkins with 11 points and Katie Spice with 10 points.
Jordon Heckert led the Cobblers with 16 points and Sadie Glade added eight points.
Central, 5-6, hosts Spearfish Tuesday, while Roosevelt, 5-6, hosts Mitchell Tuesday.
STURGIS 38, YANKTON 29: The Scoopers shut down the Gazelles Saturday in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 5-6, travels to Hill City Tuesday, while Yankton falls to 1-9 and hosts Brookings Tuesday.