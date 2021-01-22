Cobblers can't catch up in loss to O'Gorman

But once again the Knights closed with a long 3-pointer by Renshaw — this one on a bank — and led 49-36 going into the fourth.

Every time the Cobblers made a run, the Knights had the answer. A 3-pointer by Micah Swallow cut the O'Gorman lead to 10, but Sioux Falls follows with 3s by Kade Moffitt and Matt Eng to keep the lead at 14 (57-43) with 6:20 to play.

Central couldn't make any more headway and the Knights would go on to lead by as much as 19 before both teams cleared the benches late.

"I told them there were things we did really well and there are things we have to get better at," Hay said. "If we want to beat good teams — and I think our kids are capable of being one of those upper echelon teams — but to do that we just have to do better at some of those things."

Renshaw led the Knights, 5-4, with 22 points, followed by Kade Moffitt with 20 and Meylor with 12. O'Gorman will be at Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers host Sioux Falls Roosevelt, which blasted Stevens Friday night 60-38.

Hay said win or lose, they have to get better each time out.

"We have to be a better team than we were (Friday night). We're going to show up and be a better team (Saturday) and strap it on," he said. "They (Roosevelt) are very physical and they are super athletic, and we're going to have to match that right away. We can't give teams double-digit leads in the first quarter and just battle back."

