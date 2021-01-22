Cobblers can't catch up in loss to O'Gorman

The Sioux Falls O'Gorman boys' basketball team forced Rapid City Central to play from behind almost the entire game, and it was costly for the Cobblers.
Although Central showed some flashes, the Knights played much of the game with a double-digit lead and ran past the Cobblers 67-48 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Central's leading scorer, senior Micah Swallow (24 ppg.), went out with two fouls early and sat the final five minutes-plus of the opening quarter. The Cobblers never recovered, trailing by nine at the end of the first quarter and 12 at halftime. It was a 12-to-16-point game for much of the final 16 minutes of play.
"The first quarter we just were standing flat-footed and we got punched right in the mouth, and it took us a while to realize that we could get things done," Central head coach T.J. Hay said. "We battled hard, but we turned the ball over too many times (18). Some of them were unforced, and against good teams you just can't not give yourself a chance to score."
Scoreless in the first quarter, Swallow came back and led the Cobblers with 18 points, while senior Kohl Meisman added 17 points.
"I thought Kohl did a nice job in the first half, and he kind of kept us in it," Hay said. "When Micah has to go out for five or six minutes in the first half, that makes you wonder what are we going to get done. But it is one of those things."
The key in the game was 3-point shooting. The Knights were 9-of-17 from beyond the 3-point arc, while the Cobblers were 2-of-14.
"They shot over 50 percent from the 3-point line and we shot like 15 percent," Hay said. "They knocked down shots when they needed to."
Many of those 3-pointers by O'Gorman came at critical times. Ben Remshaw hit 6-of-9 for the Knights and closed both the second and third quarters with buzzer-beating 3s.
"We got it down to seven, and they hit that crazy 3 at the end of the second quarter," Hay said. "If they don't hit the 3 in the second quarter, we outscore them, and they hit a deep 3 at the end of the third. If they don't hit that we play even."
Swallow began to find his mark and Meisman scored eight points as the Cobblers chipped away at the O'Gorman lead and trailed by just seven, 28-21 after an 8-0 run.
But O'Gorman answered the challenge and got two baskets by Eddie Meylor down low and Renshaw's late 3 for a 35-23 halftime lead.
The Knights opened with the first four points of the third and led by 16 before the Cobblers could answer.
O'Gorman built its lead to 16 points on several occasions in the third, but Central came back with six straight points — four by Micah Swallow and two by Julian Swallow, his only points of the game.
But once again the Knights closed with a long 3-pointer by Renshaw — this one on a bank — and led 49-36 going into the fourth.
Every time the Cobblers made a run, the Knights had the answer. A 3-pointer by Micah Swallow cut the O'Gorman lead to 10, but Sioux Falls follows with 3s by Kade Moffitt and Matt Eng to keep the lead at 14 (57-43) with 6:20 to play.
Central couldn't make any more headway and the Knights would go on to lead by as much as 19 before both teams cleared the benches late.
"I told them there were things we did really well and there are things we have to get better at," Hay said. "If we want to beat good teams — and I think our kids are capable of being one of those upper echelon teams — but to do that we just have to do better at some of those things."
Renshaw led the Knights, 5-4, with 22 points, followed by Kade Moffitt with 20 and Meylor with 12. O'Gorman will be at Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon.
The Cobblers host Sioux Falls Roosevelt, which blasted Stevens Friday night 60-38.
Hay said win or lose, they have to get better each time out.
"We have to be a better team than we were (Friday night). We're going to show up and be a better team (Saturday) and strap it on," he said. "They (Roosevelt) are very physical and they are super athletic, and we're going to have to match that right away. We can't give teams double-digit leads in the first quarter and just battle back."