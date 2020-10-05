Cobblers' Duran tied for first at AA state golf

Rapid City central senior Alex Duran is off to a strong start at the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Monday, Duran was one of four golfers that shot a three over par 73, good for first place.

Tied with Duran is Kaden Rylance of Watertown, Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln and William Sanford of Sioux Falls O'Gorman.

Duran opened with a 35 on the front nine with just two holes above par. He shot a 38 on the back nine and had three birdies and 10 pars.

Sioux Falls Lincoln has jumped out to a 10-stroke lead with a 307, to 317 for both Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Watertown. Yankton is fourth at 320m while Roosevelt is at 325 and Harrisburg 329. Pierre follows with a 333, with Spearfish at 340 and Stevens at 342, Central is 12th with a 350 and urgis is 17th in the 17-team field with a 440.

Sam Grout of Spearfish opened in a three-way tie for eighth place at 77 with Hayden Scott of Harrisburg and Jack Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Jonah Swartz of Rapid City Stevens is in a four-way tie for 11th place with a 78, eight over par.