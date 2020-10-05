Cobblers' Duran tied for first at AA state golf

Rapid City central senior Alex Duran is off to a strong start at the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Monday, Duran was one of four golfers that shot a three over par 73, good for first place.
Tied with Duran is Kaden Rylance of Watertown, Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln and William Sanford of Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
Duran opened with a 35 on the front nine with just two holes above par. He shot a 38 on the back nine and had three birdies and 10 pars.
Sioux Falls Lincoln has jumped out to a 10-stroke lead with a 307, to 317 for both Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Watertown. Yankton is fourth at 320m while Roosevelt is at 325 and Harrisburg 329. Pierre follows with a 333, with Spearfish at 340 and Stevens at 342, Central is 12th with a 350 and urgis is 17th in the 17-team field with a 440.
Sam Grout of Spearfish opened in a three-way tie for eighth place at 77 with Hayden Scott of Harrisburg and Jack Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Jonah Swartz of Rapid City Stevens is in a four-way tie for 11th place with a 78, eight over par.
Also for the Raiders, Alec Humke is tied for 25th with an 83 and Jack Hight of Spearfish is tied for 38th with an 86.
Action continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. MT at Willow Run.
College Men's Golf
Hardrockers in 11th at Pueblo
The South Dakota Mines men's golf team is 11th place after the first round of the Sam Proal Farmers Insurance Golf Invite hosted by Colorado State Pueblo Thunderwolves at Walking Stick Golf Course Monday in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Hardrockers posted a first round team score of 300. Westminster College leads the tournament after 18 holes with a score of 280, Texas A&M International is second with 281 and CSUP is third with 282.
Texas A&M's Ryan Staykov lead the individual standings after Day 1 with an 18-hole score of 67, while teammate Parker Holekamp is tied for second along with Colorado Mesa's Kyle Pearson, Colorado School of Mines Ryan Hunter and CSUP's Jamie Roberts all posting scores of 68.
The Hardrockers lowest score was registered by Lane Jensen with a 72 and a share of 20th place. Joseph Vincent is currently tied for 38th place posting a 74, Bryce Howard and Walker Scott both own a share of 44th place with a 75, Supawich Boonta is tied for 52nd with a 76, and Roger Nakagawa is tied for 57th with a 77.
The second round was scheduled to be completed Monday as well, but play was suspended due to darkness. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the remainder of the second round and completion of the third round.
College Cross Country
Mines' Dunham earns RMAC honors
South Dakota Mines junior Timothy Dunham was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Male Cross Country Runner of the Week announced Monday.
Dunham led the Hardrocker men's cross country team to a team victory on Saturday during the Chadron State College Cross Country Open in Chadron, Nebraska. The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native won the 8-Kilometer individual title after clocking a time of 25 minutes, 43.12 seconds, which was over 45 seconds better than the second-place finisher (26:30.35).
"Tim is very deserving of this recognition," said Hardrocker coach Steve Johnson. "He's been working his tail off and it showed on Saturday. He had a great race and we're very excited to see him get this honor."
The Hardrockers will next be in action at the RMAC Championships in Colorado Springs on Oct. 24.
ECHL Hockey
Rush sign forward Garrett Klotz
The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that veteran forward Garrett Klotz has signed for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Klotz returns to the Rush after spending the 2019-20 Season with the division rival Utah Grizzlies. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound forward earned four goals and nine points, along with 73 PIM in 35 games.
“They say ‘Home is where the heart is’, right? Well, my heart belongs to Rapid City, and it certainly belongs to the Rush. This community and this team are my home. I’m super excited to be back,” Klotz said. “Being a veteran free agent this summer, my goal was to continue to play with an organization that I was comfortable with, as well as on a team that had the opportunity to do some great things."
Klotz previously played for the Rush at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season and the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign. During his previous stay in the Black Hills, Klotz played a total of 50 games, earning eight goals, nine assists and 17 points, while racking up 217 PIM.
