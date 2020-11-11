Cobblers' Larson signs with Northern State

"Those seventh- and eighth-grade years definitely prepared me for high school," he said.

Larson is the career leader at Central in takedowns (652), in the top three in career two-point and three-point near falls, top four in career team points (1,065) and top five in career wins (183). He also had the most takedowns in a single season in the state at 275.

He's shooting for more gold in his final year at Central.

"I want to leave my mark on not only Central, but in South Dakota state wrestling, for the younger guys coming up," he said. "I want to win state and go undefeated, and I want to work hard and be the best that I can be on the mat and off the mat. And then, I want to work hard and best the best I can be at Northern."

Larson said the Wolves are up-and-coming with a lot of young wrestlers, and he is looking forward to being part of building the program. He said he will start at 141 pounds and likely jump up some weight. He will wrestle at 138 in his final season with the Cobblers.

"There are some guys from Rapid City and a lot of good South Dakota kids going there," he said. "I think we can make a huge jump into becoming one of the best teams in the country."

Larson plans to study business management or sports management at Northern.

