Cobblers' Larson signs with Northern State

Rapid City Central senior wrestler Cael Larson broke through with his first state title last season after two straight years of runner-up finishes.
After his final season of high school wrestling, Larson will look to break through on the college level, signing a letter-of-intent Wednesday to compete for Northern State University in Aberdeen, beginning the 2021-2022 season.
Larson said he chose Northern State because he wanted to go where he was comfortable, and it felt like home.
"I've known a lot of those guys at Northern State for a long time and I have a connection with their assistant coach (Zeke Andrade); I went to a lot of camps at SDSU when he wrestled there," he said. "I felt like I could strive there and be the best that I can be at the Division II level."
To wrestle on the Division II college level, Larson said it is going to take dedication and hard work.
"It is going to be fun, I'm excited. I'm ready to get on the Division II level and make a slash on the scene and hopefully turn Northern State into a powerhouse," he said.
A three-time state finalist, Larson was second his freshman season at 106 pounds, second at 113 his junior year before winning the 120-pound championship this past season.
A varsity wrestler in his seventh grade and eighth-grade years as well, he has a 183-30 won-loss record in his career, including 160-10 in his last three years.
"Those seventh- and eighth-grade years definitely prepared me for high school," he said.
Larson is the career leader at Central in takedowns (652), in the top three in career two-point and three-point near falls, top four in career team points (1,065) and top five in career wins (183). He also had the most takedowns in a single season in the state at 275.
He's shooting for more gold in his final year at Central.
"I want to leave my mark on not only Central, but in South Dakota state wrestling, for the younger guys coming up," he said. "I want to win state and go undefeated, and I want to work hard and be the best that I can be on the mat and off the mat. And then, I want to work hard and best the best I can be at Northern."
Larson said the Wolves are up-and-coming with a lot of young wrestlers, and he is looking forward to being part of building the program. He said he will start at 141 pounds and likely jump up some weight. He will wrestle at 138 in his final season with the Cobblers.
"There are some guys from Rapid City and a lot of good South Dakota kids going there," he said. "I think we can make a huge jump into becoming one of the best teams in the country."
Larson plans to study business management or sports management at Northern.
