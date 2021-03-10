Cobblers open against top-seed Sioux Falls Washington

Central junior post Josie Hill (8.1 ppg.) is also excited about the possibilities of postseason play and said it is a good opportunity for herself and the team.

“We get to showcase what we have been working on and how hard we have been working during practice,” Hill said.

Bertram said the Cobblers, 11-9, go into the tournament playing their best basketball of the season — 6-2 in their last eight games.

He said the biggest thing about their last month is the players are confident and feel good about themselves.

"They understand their roles now,” he said. “They feel really comfortable with where they are at.”

Hill added that she believes playing well is a big key because it sets the tone and show what they are capable of — even against a team like Washington.

"I think we are capable (of beating Washington) because we have been working hard and we just have to stay focused," she said.

Bertram said that when you go to the state tournament you know you are going to play three good basketball teams, so consistency is a must. He said it comes down to three things — defending on a regular basis, taking care of the basketball and shooting.