Cobblers open against top-seed Sioux Falls Washington

When Allan Bertram took over the Rapid City Central girls’ basketball program this summer, in one of his first meetings with the team, goals were set.
The main goal: Take that next step and play in the state tournament, something none of the current Cobblers had been able to do – until now.
Central will play in its first State AA Tournament since 2018, and will open as the No. 8 seed taking on No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington at 11 a.m. Mountain Thursday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“You preach to the kids that when you work really hard, good things will happen,” Bertram said. “Our kids bought in and we talked about that a lot this year, getting into this gym and doing what they are supposed to be doing. For them to be able to find a way to win in a big-game situation, it was a huge confidence builder for this program moving forward.”
That big win came last week in the SoDak 16 game on the road against Huron. The Cobblers rallied in the second half and held off the Tigers 44-43.
“It feels great, especially with this team and this program,” said Cobbler senior guard Jordon Heckert, who leads the team at 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, on playing in her first state tournament. “We’ve worked really hard all together and individually. For this to happen, it is a great feeling.”
Central junior post Josie Hill (8.1 ppg.) is also excited about the possibilities of postseason play and said it is a good opportunity for herself and the team.
“We get to showcase what we have been working on and how hard we have been working during practice,” Hill said.
Bertram said the Cobblers, 11-9, go into the tournament playing their best basketball of the season — 6-2 in their last eight games.
He said the biggest thing about their last month is the players are confident and feel good about themselves.
"They understand their roles now,” he said. “They feel really comfortable with where they are at.”
Hill added that she believes playing well is a big key because it sets the tone and show what they are capable of — even against a team like Washington.
"I think we are capable (of beating Washington) because we have been working hard and we just have to stay focused," she said.
Bertram said that when you go to the state tournament you know you are going to play three good basketball teams, so consistency is a must. He said it comes down to three things — defending on a regular basis, taking care of the basketball and shooting.
“We know those three things will be huge,” he said.
Washington, 17-2, is on a 12-game win streak after suffering its lone losses in succession to St. Thomas More and Harrisburg in early January.
The Warriors are led by 6-foot-5 Sydni Schetnan, who signed with Louisville. Schetnan is averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, at 6-2, is averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game and is also a Division I prospect.
“We start out with the best team in South Dakota — Sioux Falls Washington, which has two Division I players who are big,” Bertram said. “When you play against two kids of that caliber, you know you have to be really good defensively, and we have to make sure we hit some shots.”
The two teams did not meet during the regular season.
“It will be an exciting first day and you’ll see some really good games throughout the weekend,” Bertram said.
For the Cobblers, two Red Cloud transfers have stepped in and stabilized the roster. Sadie Glade is scoring 11.3 points a game, while Allison Richards is coming off the bench and averaging 8.1 points an outing. Also for Central, senior guard Madison Sullivan is at 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds a game.
The Central-Washington winner will face off Friday night against the O’Gorman (15-6) and Mitchell (15-6) winner.
Heckert said that although the tournament will be new for them, they’re still go in and focus on what they have been doing all season.
“It’s another big game and it is a clean slate as soon as we get there,” she said.