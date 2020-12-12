Cobblers open fast in win over Patriots

The Cobblers got a career night from senior guard Morgan Sullivan, who led the way with 22 points — all in the first three quarters.

"We started off a little iffy but we got ourselves up and became more positive," Sullivan said. "It's definitely a different turnout than last year because last year we went into overtime with Douglas. It was a lot better effort and a lot better chemistry, I think."

Sullivan hit four 3-pointers, but was also a catalyst in the transition game, whether leading the attack and finishing it.

"I loved how Morgan Sullivan played tonight. She stepped up like a senior should hit some big shots and did some nice things," Bertram said.

Sullivan said that type of start is something they have been working on in practice, getting ready for the season.

"We have been working on how we want to win and change the culture at Central, it seems like we never seem to make the state tournament," Sullivan said. "In practice we've been working hard, talking, trying to be aggressive, so when it comes to games like these we can really push it."

Josie Hill finished with 15 points and Jordon Heckert added 11 for the Cobblers.