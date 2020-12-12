Cobblers open fast in win over Patriots

The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team has struggled to get its season in gear like most area squads, but it didn't show early Saturday night against the Douglas Patriots.
The Cobblers jumped out to a 20-4 lead through the first quarter of play and went on to take it to the Patriots 61-43 at Patriots Gym in Box Elder.
Although Douglas had the momentum going in after a 40-point win over Sturgis Friday night, it was Central that had the early edge with an aggressive start on both ends of the court.
Central led by as much as 24 points before the Patriots hit some shots in the final minute to close the gap.
It was a good way to open the season for Central and a good way to open the game, senior Micah Swallow said.
"The start was very good actually because usually they are slow," Swallow said. "We were very hyped and very amped to to get a W in this first game to get this season started."
Swallow was especially amped, as he scored 12 points in the first quarter and a game-high 24 in the contest.
"I was just trying to score, get us a good lead so we could work on more stuff that we needed to work on," Micah Swallow said. "We still need to work on our plays because we are still a little slow on that."
"For me it is really good because it is my last year playing and it feels good to win our first game, to be able to keep moving on and keep trying our best, keep winning more games," he said.
Douglas was able to hang in there after the slow start, as if you take away the first quarter, the Cobblers only outscored the Patriots 41-39.
"I think six weeks from now when we are in really good shape, maybe we can keep that up," Central coach T.J. Hay said of his team's fast start. "We definitely got tired, and I think it hurt us defensively and hurt us rebounding a little bit. But I was happy."
A dunk by Swallow also earned him a technical foul early in the second quarter as Central led 27-7. His brother, Julian Swallow, hit a 3-pointer to make it a 30-10 lead before the Patriots make it 30-13 at halftime.
Early in the second, Central led 36-13 on a dunk and putback by Micah Swallow, and Julian Swallow's 3-pointer made it 46-23 late in the third.
The Cobblers led by as much as 24 points midway through the fourth quarter before Douglas got three straight steals and six points to close the gap.
Central hit five 3-pointers in the game, but did much of its damage on the run with its transition game, Julian Swallow and Josh Krauter added 12 points each.
"Like last year when we can get out and do some transition stuff, we can do some really good things," Hay said. "We also got some decent stuff out of our half-court offense."
David Severson led Douglas, 1-1, with 14 points and Kolin Ray added 11.
Central returns to action next weekend at Mitchell and Huron, while Douglas is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Central girls roll early and often
The Rapid City Central girls' basketball debuted the Allan Bertram Era in strong fashion, running past Douglas 84-30 Saturday night in Box Elder.
The Cobblers harassed the Patriots for much of the game, racing out to a 25-8 lead in the first quarter and leading 38-22 at halftime.
Douglas hung tough until late in the third quarter and cut into the lead, before struggled again the rest of the way. After the Patriots cut the lead to 40-26, Central closed the game on a 44-4 run.
"I thought the kids came out with a lot of energy early," Bertram said. "We hit a couple of shots early and did some nice things to get us in a groove.
"In the third quarter we came out and had a ton of fouls and it kind of broke up our momentum. Once we were able to get through that, we were able to get going again. We won by 50 and missed 23 layups. We talked to the girls about doing a better job of finishing around the basket. That is one of the biggest takeaways I got from tonight."
The Cobblers got a career night from senior guard Morgan Sullivan, who led the way with 22 points — all in the first three quarters.
"We started off a little iffy but we got ourselves up and became more positive," Sullivan said. "It's definitely a different turnout than last year because last year we went into overtime with Douglas. It was a lot better effort and a lot better chemistry, I think."
Sullivan hit four 3-pointers, but was also a catalyst in the transition game, whether leading the attack and finishing it.
"I loved how Morgan Sullivan played tonight. She stepped up like a senior should hit some big shots and did some nice things," Bertram said.
Sullivan said that type of start is something they have been working on in practice, getting ready for the season.
"We have been working on how we want to win and change the culture at Central, it seems like we never seem to make the state tournament," Sullivan said. "In practice we've been working hard, talking, trying to be aggressive, so when it comes to games like these we can really push it."
Josie Hill finished with 15 points and Jordon Heckert added 11 for the Cobblers.
"Jordon gutted it out tonight. She had been out with COVID and only had been back for three or four days.You could tell her legs weren't there," Bertram said. "But Josie Hill does what Josie Hill can do. She only played about two quarters of basketball because she was in foul trouble, but when she gets going, she is a special player."
Angell Aerredondo led the Patriots with nine points, while Lamara Castaneda and Keana Walton added seven points each.
"We started out a little shaky but for two quarters we played pretty well," Douglas coach Mike Clark said. "We're young and they are learning. Playing Sturgis and Central back to back is two tough opponents,. But there were some good learning points."
Central returns to action Friday and Saturday when it hosts Mitchell and Huron, while Douglas, 0-2, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
