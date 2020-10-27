Cobblers pick up third win of season by stopping Spearfish

Yellow Mule finished with six kills and four blocks (one solo), while Thormahlen added six kills and two blocks (two solo).

"Matayah actually hadn't played volleyball since middle school, and she is a junior now. It is really exciting to see that raw athleticism come out. Sometimes we say the less she knows about volleyball, the better she is because she just plays in the air and doesn't overthink anything," Brindley said. "Kaitlyn steps up with her left hand. She had never played middle before, but she has had to step in with everyone gone, and she has stepped up to the plate and done well."

Valandra and Amarae Rinto both had nine kills to lead the Cobblers, while Rinto had 13 digs. Lindsey Nelson led the way with 15 digs and Deming added three aces, 39 assists and nine digs, with Sydney Pearson adding nine digs..

Halle Rogers and DuPont had eight kills and three blocks each for Spearfish, while Stella Marcus had three aces and 16 digs. Lilly McCarty had 26 assists and 15 digs, with Callie Wince leading the way with 18 digs. Sydney Gusso also had 13 digs for Spearfish.

"I told the girls before the match that we needed to be playing strong and we needed to be playing our best ball right now, and tonight we didn't do that," Skoglund said.