Cobblers pick up third win of season by stopping Spearfish

The Rapid City Central volleyball team has a never-say-never attitude these final days of the regular season, despite a tough year, and it paid off in a four-set win over Spearfish Tuesday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers went into Tuesday night with just two wins and are one spot — behind Spearfish — for the 16th and final position in the SoDak 16. While the power-point deficit might be too much to overcome, Central came away with the win, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Central assistant coach Fehrin Brindley was filling in for head coach Jayna Morrill, who was feeling under the weather Tuesday night. Brindley said they wanted to have some fun in their final home game of the season.
"Before the game we talked a little bit about what Spearfish had to offer, so we had some ideas," Brindley said. "We talked about just needing to adapt to what they do, but remember to play our game, and obviously to have fun. It seems like this season they have been struggling to remember that this is a sport and it is supposed to be fun."
The Cobblers led for all but 1-0 in the first set, leading by six on a couple of occasions, including 13-7 on a push kill by junior Matayah Yellow Mule.
Three straight errors by Spearfish put the Cobblers up by seven, but the Spartans came roaring back and cut the lead to one, 20-19, before Central closed on a 5-1 run with two tip kills by Yellow Mule and a hitting error by the Spartans.
In a set of momentum swings, the Spartans overcame Central's late surge to take the second set. Spearfish scored eight straight points and a 10-1 spurt for a 17-8 lead, only to see the Cobblers use a 10-2 run and eventually regain the lead at 21-20 on a serving ace by Leila Roybal and a hitting error.
But Spearfish took advantage of three straight hitting errors by the Cobblers and two straight kills by Karstin DuPont to win the set.
The Cobblers regained the momentum and never let up in the final two sets, using a 9-0 run for a 16-5 lead before closing strong again on two straight blocks.
It was 11-11 and 17-17 in the fourth set before Central regained the lead on kills by Kaitlyn Thormahlen, Julie Valandra and Yellow Mule. An out call was overruled on a tipped block attempt at 17-17 and swung the momentum back to the Cobblers' side.
Three straight Spearfish mistakes and a kill by Ramsey Deming closed the set and match.
"Our girls didn't push through tonight," Spearfish coach Christine Skoglund said. "We need to know that they can finish, and that they can focus the entire time. We took two steps forward and we took three steps back, it seems like, with that first set and the third and fourth sets."
Both middles for the Cobblers tonight — Yellow Mule and Thormahlen — were Brindley's middles on the junior varsity team until about a week ago. She was ecstatic on how they responded Tuesday night.
Yellow Mule finished with six kills and four blocks (one solo), while Thormahlen added six kills and two blocks (two solo).
"Matayah actually hadn't played volleyball since middle school, and she is a junior now. It is really exciting to see that raw athleticism come out. Sometimes we say the less she knows about volleyball, the better she is because she just plays in the air and doesn't overthink anything," Brindley said. "Kaitlyn steps up with her left hand. She had never played middle before, but she has had to step in with everyone gone, and she has stepped up to the plate and done well."
Valandra and Amarae Rinto both had nine kills to lead the Cobblers, while Rinto had 13 digs. Lindsey Nelson led the way with 15 digs and Deming added three aces, 39 assists and nine digs, with Sydney Pearson adding nine digs..
Halle Rogers and DuPont had eight kills and three blocks each for Spearfish, while Stella Marcus had three aces and 16 digs. Lilly McCarty had 26 assists and 15 digs, with Callie Wince leading the way with 18 digs. Sydney Gusso also had 13 digs for Spearfish.
"I told the girls before the match that we needed to be playing strong and we needed to be playing our best ball right now, and tonight we didn't do that," Skoglund said.
Despite going 0-5 at the East-West duals in Spearfish last weekend and Tuesday night, Skoglund said her team has had a good year. Spearfish, 7-15, closes the regular season Tuesday by hosting Douglas.
"These girls have done better than they did last season, and we've been trying to set our goals a little higher than last season, so we can do step-by-step, and as we progressed they have learned a lot over the last two years," she said. "I'm really hoping that we can see that postseason play this year."
On paper it appears as if the Cobblers, 3-25, will miss the SoDak 16, but with COVID-19 there's always a chance in the next week or so that a team could be forced to drop out. They'll close Nov. 5 at Sturgis.
"A lot of people think there is not a chance, but we're still working hard and striving to be ready if called," she said.
