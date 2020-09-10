Cobblers, Raiders finally get to play at home

Through two games he said the offense just hasn't executed, but defensively against Watertown, he was pleased with the effort.

Scott credited defensive coordinator John Crosswaite, as well as Cody Bene and Paul Ferdinand, for their work with the defense.

"They (the defense) have given us opportunities from an offensive standpoint, we just haven't been able to a capitalize," he said. "And that begins and ends with me. I point the finger at myself as the head coach. I have to go back to the drawing board and say, 'Hey, what can I do differently to make sure I am putting these kids in the best possible situation to succeed?'"

Scott said the offense was overwhelmed as some of the plays were college-level plays and he was asking a lot from them. Behind sophomore quarterback Jon Jenson, he said now they are going to dial back a bit.

"I told the boys we were going to focus on 10 plays, and if we can perfect these 10 plays, we'll open the book up and add more," he said. But until then, this is what we are going to focus on."

Harrisburg, now in its second season at AAA, comes into the game at 2-0, crushing Rapid City Central 63-7 and beating Sioux Falls Washington 35-17.