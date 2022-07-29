Cole Franks bests star-studded saddle bronc field at Days of '76 Rodeo

After a night of star-studded saddle bronc field competitors, the bareback boys were among the feature attractions in Friday’s third performance of the historic centennial celebration of the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood.

Cole Franks, the 2021 PRCA Rookie of the Year, bested the quality field with an event leading, picture perfect, 88-point ride aboard Harper & Morgan Rodeo’s Apollo.

The quality field also featured a double-dip of O’Connell’s that added additional luster to the field. Tim O’Connell, a three-time world champion was out, as was an O’Connell more familiar to Black Hills area sports fans, Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell, a 2018 National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

Never one to backdown from a challenge or the rankest of bucking horses, O’Connell came into Deadwood hoping to jumpstart a final two-month march to a second NFR appearance in December.

“Days of 76 is for dang sure one of my favorite rodeos, and I drew one of my favorite horses,” O’Connell said in a Rapid City Journal article earlier on Friday. “This is my third time having that horse and we have had big numbers every time. He fits me to a T. He is a big, strong and cool-looking stud horse. I wish they were all like that.”

Unfortunately, the duo didn’t click on Friday night as the former Rapid City Central multi-sport athlete was able to manage but a 79-point ride. Tim O’Connell (no relation), however, had a better night, fashioning an 85-point ride to grab a share of second place.

The large Friday night crowd was treated to an excellent effort in saddle bronc as well. Ross Griffin, a 25-year-old bronc rider out of Tularosa, New Mexico rode Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Hard Drive to an 86.5-point score and second spot on the leaderboard.

A couple of South Dakota’s premier rodeo athletes made a barrel racing appearance on Friday night. Lisa Lockhart, a rodeo legend in the making off 15 consecutive National Finals Rodeo appearances, was on site, as was Jessica Routier, who has made four-time consecutive NFR appearances.

Judging by some quality runs that featured tight turns and straight runs, the Days of ’76 Rodeo arena ground didn’t appear conducive to quick spins through the cloverleaf on Friday night. Routier’s 17.74-second run was the quickest of the night though but only the seventh best time of the rodeo, while Lockhart, working a young horse named Levee, posted a 18.10-second run.

One of the better performances on the timed event end of the arena came in steer wrestling where Jake Fulton put himself in position to earn a couple of paychecks. The Mission bulldogger grounded his steer, four legs up, in 4.2seconds to earn a spot on the leaderboard (tied for fifth) in the second round. And his two head time of 8.5 seconds currently sits second in the all-important aggregate.

Bull riding, the classic closing event of every rodeo performance, saw a leaderboard quality performance as well. Dillon Micheel (Ashton, Nebraska), withstood a quick duck to the right followed by a spin to the left into his hand by a Bailey Pro Rodeo bucking bull to record an 84-point ride and a fourth spot on the leaderboard.

Jestyn Woodward, an 18-year-old up-and-comer bull rider out of Custer, exhibited the grit and cowboy try that makes bull riders truly unique. Woodward finished fourth in the recently completed National High School Rodeo Finals and has made an immediate impression in professional rodeo with consistent covers and paychecks earned at rodeos such as the Black Hills Roundup, Mitchell Corn Palace Rodeo and Mobridge Sitting Bull Rodeo.

And despite an injury suffered on Monday, he continued that impressive run of eight-second efforts with a 77-point ride on Friday night.

“I almost completely tore my rotator cuff and strained a tendon and my upper bicep tendon on my left or riding hand,” said Woodward, who finished fourth in the recently completed NHSRF in Gillette. “I’m just going to keep going. I was told to take a couple of months off, but I’ve been on two bulls since this happened and it worked.”

The 100th annual Days of ’76 Rodeo concludes on Saturday with two performances, a 1:30 p.m. matinee and the fifth and final performance at 7 p.m.

Days Of '76 Rodeo Leaders through three performances

Bareback riding: Cole Franks, 88 points on Harper and Morgan’s Apollo; Steer wrestling: First round: (tie) Nick Guy and Clayton Hass, 3.8 seconds, $2,515 each; Second round: Tyler Waguespack, 3.1 seconds; Average; Tyler Pearson, 8.0 seconds on two head; Team roping: First round: Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.2 seconds, $2,693 each; Second round: Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.0 seconds; Average; (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.1 seconds on two head each; Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Casper, 87 points on Sutton Rodeos' Gangster; Tie-down roping: First round: Chet Weitz, 8.5 seconds, $2,965; Second round; (tie) Trevor Hale and Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds each; Average: Blake Ash, 17.5 seconds on two head; Barrel racing: Stephanie Fryar, 17.52 seconds; Bull riding: Trey Holston, 86.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' Demon Diamonds.