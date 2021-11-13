Cole Thurness ends college career with 2 TDs as Chadron State throttles BHSU

SPEARFISH — In the last football game of his college career, Cole Thurness traveled back to the region where he first learned the game.

Though a few miles up the road from his hometown of Rapid City, Thurness’ swan song was Chadron State’s season finale against Black Hills State on Saturday at a blustery Lyle Hare Stadium.

In a dominating 57-6 victory for the Eagles, the St. Thomas More alumnus thrived, catching eight passes for 99 yards with a touchdown, and scoring another one on the ground to wrap up his senior season.

“It’s tough to put everything into words right now. I’ve got a lot of emotions going on, but it was a blessing to be able to start a career here and finish it,” Thurness said. “Just being able to come home, finish it off back in kind of the place where I started, it’s a cool experience.”

Thurness’ rushing touchdown was just one of a plethora of successes for Chadron State (6-5, 5-4 RMAC) on the ground, as it finished with 201 yards and totaled nearly 500. Jeydon Cox led the attack with 99 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Dalton Host completed 16 of 22 passes for 236 yards and four scores. The Eagles defense forced six turnovers.

Chance Eben went 11-for-21 for BHSU (4-7, 2-7), collecting 111 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while Nolan Susel earned 78 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored his team’s lone touchdown.

The Eagles got on the board on the game’s opening drive when Cox made a spin-move and hustled 29 yards for the touchdown.

A Cox fumble on his squad’s next possession turned the ball over to the Yellow Jackets, but an Eben interception on a 4-and-13 throw from the opposing 36-yard line gave the ball right back, resulting in a 29-yard field goal by Gunnar Jones to make it 9-0.

Black Hills State recovered and tallied its lone touchdown of the afternoon, as Eben found a wide open Susel downfield for a 42-yard touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets went for 2 out of the wildcat formation but were stopped short to keep it a 9-6 first quarter.

Chadron State opened the second frame with an 11-play, 64-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard pass from Host to Thurness, who snagged the ball out of the air on the left side of the end zone.

The Yellow Jackets’ punter, trying to manage close to 30-mile-per-hour southbound winds, attempted a line drive punt facing north but the kick doinked off a BHSU player and sailed the other direction to the 14. The Eagles capitalized on the short field position three players later with a 17-yard touchdown run by Cox.

Host added another score before halftime, hitting Alhonte Hair, who juggled the ball but hauled it in and ran most of the way for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 30-6 at intermission.

Jones opened the second half with two field goals, one from 43 yards out and the other from 30 yards out, the latter of which came off the heels of a Bobby Peele interception on Eben.

Host then connected with Chad Mikelson on a wide open 38-yard scoring pass to make it 43-6 at the end of the third before Thurness ran one in from 4 yards following a 44-yard scamper as Chadron State eclipsed the 50-point mark for the second time this season.

“We knew coming into the game that there were going to be high winds,” Thurness said. “so we were really going to focus on the run game.”

Eagles backup QB Mason Hamilton put the finishing touches on an 11-play, 60-yard drive, and effectively the game, with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Peter Krohn.

BHSU finished with 312 yards of offense and went five-for-15 on third down, while Chadron State converted nine of 15.

