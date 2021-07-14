Cole Thurness named academic Al-American

The College Sports Information Directors of America organization named Chadron State College senior wide receiver Cole Thurness to its Second Team Tuesday in its annual Academic All-America® release for NCAA Division II football squad.
The 2020-21 Academic All-America® selections were made based on career performances, rather than seasonal ones, due to the uneven participation and scheduling in Division II football this past year. Sports information directors across the division voted to select the first and second teams.
Thurness, a senior wide receiver from Rapid City and St. Thomas More, earned a 3.4 grade point average in his undergraduate program, putting him above the minimum 3.3 required for nomination. He holds a 4.00 in his organizational management graduate program.
His career 1,911 receiving yards, 139 receptions, and 19 touchdowns rank him top-10 in each category, in all of CSC's football history. Additionally, at last tally he was in the top three, among active Division II players, in all three categories, per stats.ncaa.com.
Spots remain open for volleyball camp sessions
Spots are still available for next week’s volleyball camp sessions hosted by the Rapid City Recreation Division. The camp sessions run Monday through Wednesday of next week for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp will be held at the South Middle School Community Gym with two sessions scheduled. The first camp session for students from eighth grade to 12th grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day, followed by a second camp session for kindergarten to seventh graders running from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Online registration will be accepted until the sessions begin Monday morning and participants can also register on site at the camp.
The Rapid City Central volleyball program will be assisting with the camp sessions and working with participants on all aspects of the game. Skill development as well as game situations and scrimmages will be part of the sessions.
The cost of the camp is $40 and participants can register online at www.rcgov.org . For more information, contact Jeff Richardt at 394-4168 or jeff.richardt@rcgov.org.
Tommyknockers knock off Sasquatch again
The Mining City Tommyknockers broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning and went on to take a 5-2 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch Wednesday night at 3 Legends Field in Butte, Mont.
The win was the second straight in three games in this four-game series in Butte for the Tommyknockers.
Mining City scored single runs in the second and third innings and Spearfish did the same in the fourth and fifth innings. But the Tommyknockers scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and two insurance runs in the eighth for the win.
R.J Galvan had two hits to lead Spearfish, with Theo Hardy and Charles McAdoo both knocking in one run each.
Nico Saldias took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) and just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. Jack VanDoran pitched a scoreless two innings and Zachary Kriethe gave up the two runs in the eighth inning.
The loss dropped Spearfish to 7-6 in the second half of the Expedition League season and 28-15 overall. The two teams will meet one more time in Butte Thursday night and then begin a three-game series Saturday in Spearfish.