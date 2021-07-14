Cole Thurness named academic Al-American

The camp will be held at the South Middle School Community Gym with two sessions scheduled. The first camp session for students from eighth grade to 12th grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day, followed by a second camp session for kindergarten to seventh graders running from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Online registration will be accepted until the sessions begin Monday morning and participants can also register on site at the camp.

The Rapid City Central volleyball program will be assisting with the camp sessions and working with participants on all aspects of the game. Skill development as well as game situations and scrimmages will be part of the sessions.

The cost of the camp is $40 and participants can register online at www.rcgov.org . For more information, contact Jeff Richardt at 394-4168 or jeff.richardt@rcgov.org.

Tommyknockers knock off Sasquatch again

The Mining City Tommyknockers broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning and went on to take a 5-2 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch Wednesday night at 3 Legends Field in Butte, Mont.

The win was the second straight in three games in this four-game series in Butte for the Tommyknockers.