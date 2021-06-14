 Skip to main content
College National Finals Results (Updated with Monday Slack)

College National Finals Results (Updated with Monday Slack)

  Updated
Cash wilson

Wall native Cash Wilson of Claredon College competes in the saddle bronc at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming Sunday. Wilson opened with a 76 and is tied for sixth place.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

College National Finals rodeo

Casper, Wyoming

Monday Slack

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 14.24 seconds. 2, Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.27. 3, Allison Pauley, South Dakota State University, 14.29. 4, (tie) Amber Scales, Sam Houston State University; and Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.32 each. 7, Karson Bradley, University of Wyoming, 14.34. 8, Cashen Turner, Texas Tech University Lubbock, 14.36.

Bareback Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 80.5. 2, Gauge McBride, Panola Junior College, 78. 3, Kolt Dement, Panola Junior College, 77.5. 4, Stetson Bierman, University of Tennessee – Martin, 70. 5, (tie) Cruz McNulty, Miles City Community College, and Shawn Perkins, Western Texas College, 68. 7. Mitchell Parham, California State University – Fresno, 66. 8, Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 62.

Breakaway Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State University, 2.5. 2, Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 3.0. 3, (tie) Fallon Dyer, Missouri Valley College; Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University; Taylor Lawson, Southwest Texas junior College; and Blair Bryant, East Mississippi Community College, 3.1 seconds each. 7. Jacy Leach, Walla Walla Community College, 3.3. 8, Phannette Gray, Chadron State University, 3.9.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Zane Patrick, Mid Plains Community College, 4.5 seconds each. 3, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. 4, Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 4.8. 5, Pacean DeLeeus, Cisco College, 5.9. 6, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 6.1. 7, Bryce Harrison, University of Montana Western, 6.5. 8, Gavin Soileau, McNeese State University, 6.6.

Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, Wyatt Murray and Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State University, 6.0 seconds. 2, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College, 6.1. 3, J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.3. 4, Bodie Mattson, Gillette College and Cody Lansing, Casper College, 6.4. 5, Judd Grover, South Dakota State University, and Chandler Comfort, Black Hills State University, 6.5. 6, Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State University and Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State University, 6.6. 7, Peyton Walters, Hill College and Kaden Profili, Trinity Valley Community College, 7.6. 8, Reno Stoebner, Southwest Texas Junior College, and Colton Brittain, Hill College, 11.4.

 Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Keene Jestesen, Clarendon College, and Preston Ogle, Mesalands Community College, 79.0. 3, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 77.5. 4, Clayson Hutchings, Utah State University Eastern, 73.5. 5, (tie) Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, and Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 72. 7, Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 71. 8, Chance Masters, Missouri Valley College, 70.

Goat Tying: (first round winners) 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips Cniversity, Jill Donnelly, Cochise College and McKenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, ,6.ollege, and Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.2 each. 4, (tie) Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico University and Lacy Bruening, Southwest Texas Junior College, 6.3. 6, (tie) Jill Donnelly, Cochise College; Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State University and McKenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 6.4.

Tie Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Macon Murphy, Panola Junior College, 8.1. 2, Ty Kirby, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 8.5. 3, Caleb Berquist, Montana State University, 8.7. 4, Zane Kilgus, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, 8.8. 5, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 9.7. 6, Kincade Henry, Panola Junior College, 9.7. 7, (tie) Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, and West Smith, East Mississippi Community College, 9.8 each.

Bull Riding: (second round leaders – three qualified rides) 1, Tristen Hutchings, Sulross State University, 77.5. 2, T.J. Schmidt, Panhandle State University, 73.5. 3, Austin Allred, Utah State University Eastern, 72.5.

Sunday

Breakaway Roping: (first-round winners) 1, Winter Williams, Southwest Oklahoma State University, 1.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Grace Felton, Lassen College, and Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 2.1. 4, Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas University, 2.2. 5, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State University, 2.3. 6, Alli Masters, Northeastern Oklahoma State University, 2.5, 7, Courney Peters, Black Hills State University, 2.7. 8, (tie) Tanegai Zilverberg, Mitchell Technical Institute; and Jade Boote, Dickinson State University, and Catherine Clayton, Cochise, College, 2.8 seconds.

Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 83.5 points. 2, Jacob Lees, Western Texas College, 83. 3, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 81.5. 4, Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University, and Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 80 points each. 6, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 79.5. 7, Kolt Dement, Panola Junior College, 79. 8, Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Garrett Uptain, University of Wyoming, 79.5 points. 2, Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, and Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 79 points each. 4, Jake Barnes, Tarleton State University, 77.5. 6, (tie) Cash Wilson, Clarendon College and Cash Wilson, College of Southern Idaho, 76 points each. 8, Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 75.

Bull Riding: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5 points. 2, Quinten Taylor, Casper, College, 79.4. 3, Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State University, 78. 4, Hunter Tate, Coffeyville Community College, 77. 5, Trey Holston, Fort Scott Community College, 73.5. 5, Chris Villanueva, Sam Houston State University, 73. 7, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 69.5.

