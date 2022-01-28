COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Balanced offense carries BHSU men to win over CCU

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team improved to 11-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with an 80-73 victory over Colorado Christian University at the CCU Event Center in Lakewood, Colorado on Friday.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the Yellow Jackets gaining a 42-39 lead at the break.

BHSU had control of the second half, especially the final 10 minutes as it carried a 13-point advantage with seven minutes and 45 seconds remaining.

Christian cut the deficit to five points, 76-71, with 48 seconds remaining, but the Yellow Jackets held on for the victory.

Joel Scott had a double-double for Black Hills State with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Sindou Cisse chipped in with 16 points. Adam Moussa added 15 points for the Yellow Jackets and Sava Dukic rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11.

Ross Williams and DJ McDonald paced the Cougars with 23 points apiece.

Black Hills State (13-4 overall, 11-1 RMAC) will look to stay hot when it plays at MSU Denver at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Highlands runs past Hardrockers in second half

Despite trailing at the break, New Mexico Highlands used a big second half to pick up a 91-81 win over South Dakota Mines at the King Center in Rapid City on Friday.

The Hardrockers got out to a good start and carried a 39-33 lead into the break. The Cowboys went on a run, however, in the final minutes of regulation and pulled away for the win.

Sammy Barnes-Hopkins had a good game for Highlands as he scored 35 points. Desmond Carpenter added 17 points for the Cowboys, Marcus Brown added 11 points and Mario Archuleta finished with 10.

Brevin Walter kept the Hardrockers close with 29 points, while Alejandro Rama chipped in with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kolten Mortensen added 14 points and Kolton Frugoli finished with 10.

South Dakota Mines (7-12 overall, 5-8 RMAC) looks to bounce back when it hosts University of Colorado at Colorado Springs at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Yellow Jacket women pull away from Colorado Christian

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team began to pull away in the third quarter on its way to picking up a 70-59 victory over Colorado Christian University Friday night at the CCU Event Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Cougars carried a 19-15 lead into the second quarter and extended their advantage to five at the half (33-28).

The Yellow Jackets began to battle back late in the third and eventually took a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

BHSU outscored CCU 16-11 in the fourth to seal the victory.

Danica Kocer and Haylee Weathersby led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 15 points apiece, while Ashley Davis added 14 points.

Grace Field paced the Cougars with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Black Hills State (11-7 overall, 9-3 RMAC) will close out its weekend road trip when it travels to Denver for a 4 p.m. matchup with Metropolitan State on Saturday.

Bauer scores 25 to lead Hardrockers past Highlands

South Dakota Mines scored a 69-57 victory over New Mexico-Highlands thanks in part to a 25-point game from Piper Bauer Friday night at the King Center in Rapid City.

The Cowgirls took a 15-8 lead to open the first quarter, but the Hardrockers went on an 8-0 run to take a 16-15 advantage.

After taking a 19-all tie into the second quarter, Highlands pulled ahead and led 35-32 at the half.

Mines picked up the pressure in the fourth quarter and outscored the Cougars 27-15 to score the victory.

Ryan Weiss added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hardrockers, while Naomi Hidalgo finished with nine points.

Jordyn Lewis led Highlands with 16 points and the duo of Maiah Rivas and Sana’a Baker finished with 10 apiece.

South Dakota Mines (2-17 overall, 2-11 RMAC) hosts University of Colorado at Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

