COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU downs No. 8 Colorado Mines in overtime thriller

The fourth-ranked Black Hills State men picked up an 85-77 overtime win over No. 8 Colorado School of Mines Saturday in Golden, Colorado.

The top-ten showdown saw 13 lead changes and 13 ties and 40 minutes was not enough to settle the battle between RMAC foes.

“This says a lot about our toughness,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “Colorado Mines is a phenomenal team. Things weren't going our way in the first half and we withstood a couple of runs in the second half. I think it just says a lot about our toughness and our resiliency.”

Colorado Mines led by seven with 2 minutes to play in regulation. BHSU responded with an 8-1 run capped by an Adam Moussa 3 with 23 seconds left to tie the game at 72-72 and force overtime.

At the end of regulation, Thompson talked things over with the Yellow Jackets to refocus them for five more minutes of play.

“We had to let go of everything in the past and lock into being better than them one possession at a time for the next five minutes,” Thompson said. “I thought we started that overtime really well. We had a couple of good possessions, got a couple of huge stops and kind of separated ourselves at the beginning of that overtime.”

The Yellow Jackets started overtime with a 5-0 run, closed it with a 6-0 run and outscored the Orediggers 13-5 in the period to pick up the hard-fought victory.

BHSU finished the night 44.6% from the field on 29 of 65 shooting and connected on 12 of 27 3-point attempts for 44.4%. It also outrebounded Colorado Mines 44-33.

Joel Scott led the way for the Jackets with 23 points on 10 of 20 shooting with 20 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

“He was unstoppable down the stretch scoring in it on the block,” Thompson said. “He was just really good defensively, protecting the paint and then you know getting 20 rebounds. It was just a phenomenal game for him.”

Adam Moussa added 21 points, three boards and five assists, while Matthew Ragsdale scored 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 5 of 8 3-point attempts. Ryker Cisarik netted 12 points with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

BHSU returns to the floor at 7 p.m. Friday against New Mexico Highlands at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Walter’s record night pushes Hardrockers past MSU Denver

Brevin Walter racked up a South Dakota Mines record 45 points Saturday to lead his team to a 93-88 win over Metro State Denver Saturday in Denver.

The Hardrockers (3-7, 2-2 RMAC) capitalized on the boost from Walter and held off a late surge by the Road Runners (4-6, 1-3 RMAC).

SD mines led 46-33 at halftime but MSU Denver did not go away quietly.

The Road Runners kept pace in the second half and tied the game at 81-81 with 3:15 to play.

Keen free throw shooting and 10 points from Walter in the final minutes secured the SD Mines victory.

SD Mines shot 49.1% from the field on 26 of 53 shooting, connected on 12 of 26 3-pointers and made 29 of 36 free throws. The Hardrockers also forced 17 turnovers and racked up 20 points off turnovers.

Walter finished the game 11 of 19 from the field, 5 of 9 from 3 and 18 of 22 from the charity stripe. The redshirt sophomore also totaled three rebounds and three assists.

Kolten Mortensen and Kolton Frugoli also finished in double figures with 18 and 12 points respectively.

SD Mines returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against CSU Pueblo at the King Center.

Colorado Mines women snap BHSU’s streak

Colorado School of Mines snapped the Black Hills State women’s seven-game streak Saturday with a 75-47 win in Golden, Colorado.

The Orediggers forced 25 turnovers in the contest and made the most of it with 28 points off turnovers.

BHSU finished the game 31.9% from the field on 15 of 47 shooting and made 5 of 18 3s for 27.8%.

Alessia Capley led the way for the Yellow jackets with eight points. Danica Kocer was second on the team with six points.

BHSU returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday against New Mexico Highlands at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Last second foul costs SD Mines women

South Dakota Mines took a one-point lead over Metro State Denver with two seconds to play, but committed a foul on a missed second free throw that ultimately cost it the game.

Madelyn Heiser gave the Hardrockers a 59-58 lead on the first of two free throws, before a foul on the rebound sent MSU Denver’s Kendra Parra to the line on the other end.

Parra made both free throws to secure a 60-59 win for the Road Runners Saturday in Denver.

SD Mines finished the night 30.3% from the field on 20 of 66 shooting and made 1 of 10 3-pointers.

Naomi Hidalgo led the way for the Hardrockers with 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting with three rebounds. Heiser added eight points, four boards and three assists.

The Hardrockers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday against CSU Pueblo at the King Center.