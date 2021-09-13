COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU golf ends Day 1 of Swan Memorial in 19th

In the breakaway, Brooklyn Hanson finished in fourth place with a 3.5 on one followed by Chanci Kraft in seventh place with a 3.7 on one.

Sydney Maher took the win in the barrel racing with a 32.99 on two runs. Also placing was Hanson in third with a 33.36 on two and Verhulst in sixth with a 33.53. Emilee Pauley placed fourth in the long go with a 16.75.

Men:

The men finished the rodeo in second place with Austin Madison winning the Men's All-Around title.

Madison placed second in the tie-down roping with a 27.0 on two followed by Riley Staton placing fourth with a 33.7 on two. Collin Palmer placed sixth in the long go with a 13.8.

In the team roping, Staton took home third place with a 24.4 on two followed by Clayton Backhaus in fifth with an 8.0 on one. Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum placed seventh in the long go with a 13.1.

Madison also earned a first-place finish in the steer wrestling with a 10.0 on two head.

Up Next:

The Yellow Jackets will travel to North Platte, Neb. to compete in a double header rodeo on September 16-18.

