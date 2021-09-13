 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU golf ends Day 1 of Swan Memorial in 19th
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU golf ends Day 1 of Swan Memorial in 19th

Jocelyn Olson

Jocelyn Olson

 BHSU Athletics

The Black Hills State women's golf team finished Day 1 of the Swan Memorial in Thornton, Colorado in 19th place.

After the first day of play, the Yellow Jackets have a team score of 410 (+122). The top three teams after Day 1 are Colorado Springs (+22), Midwestern State (+23), and Colorado Christian (+27).

The top golfer from BHSU is returning junior Jocelyn Olson. Currently, Olson sits tied for 94th with a score of 95 (+23).

The remaining golfers for BHSU are all tied for 103rd with a score of 105 (+33) these golfers include Reese Robinson, Cami Langley, and Anna Talarico.

The Yellow Jackets tee off for Day 2 of the Swan Memorial tournament at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

BHSU RODEO STARTS SEASON ON HIGH NOTE

Black Hills State rodeo traveled to the University of Wisconsin - River Falls to compete in the Falcon Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

Women:

The women's team finished the weekend in second place with 200 points. Contributing to the points in the goat tying were Riley Donnelly in third place with a 14.9 on two and Karli Verhulst in sixth place with a 16.1 on two. Madi Moody placed sixth in the long go with a 7.9 and Cashae McGee placed nineth with an 8.0.

In the breakaway, Brooklyn Hanson finished in fourth place with a 3.5 on one followed by Chanci Kraft in seventh place with a 3.7 on one.

Sydney Maher took the win in the barrel racing with a 32.99 on two runs. Also placing was Hanson in third with a 33.36 on two and Verhulst in sixth with a 33.53. Emilee Pauley placed fourth in the long go with a 16.75.

Men:

The men finished the rodeo in second place with Austin Madison winning the Men's All-Around title.

Madison placed second in the tie-down roping with a 27.0 on two followed by Riley Staton placing fourth with a 33.7 on two. Collin Palmer placed sixth in the long go with a 13.8.

In the team roping, Staton took home third place with a 24.4 on two followed by Clayton Backhaus in fifth with an 8.0 on one. Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum placed seventh in the long go with a 13.1.

Madison also earned a first-place finish in the steer wrestling with a 10.0 on two head.

Up Next:

The Yellow Jackets will travel to North Platte, Neb. to compete in a double header rodeo on September 16-18.

