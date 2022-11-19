COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men beat second ranked opponent in as many days

Joel Scott earned a double-double and shot over 71% from the floor as the No. 10 ranked Black Hills State men's basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to pull away from No. 18 Augustana University and win 82-73 on Day 2 of the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The victory marks the Yellow Jackets' second win over a ranked opponent in as many days. They topped No. 19 MSU Moorhead 78-77 on Friday.

Scott finished with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds for BHSU (4-0), while PJ Hayes scored 15 points and freshman Jaeton Hackley added 12 points off the bench. Adam Moussa collected 12 assists along with six points.

The Yellow Jackets shot 50% from the floor, went 10 of 32 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Black Hills State hosts MSU Billings (3-0) in its home opener Wednesday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

MSU MOORHEAD 74, SD MINES 57: Kolten Mortensen's 22 points weren't enough as the Hardrockers dropped their fourth straight game to open the season, falling to the No. 19 ranked Dragons in the East/West Challenge on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Mortensen went 8 of 14 from the floor for SD Mines (0-4), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while Brevin Walter scored 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting.

The Hardrockers shot 43.1% from the floor, went 7 of 16 from beyond the arc and converted 6 of 10 free-throw attempts.

SD Mines hosts MSU Billings in its home opener Friday at the King Center in Rapid City.