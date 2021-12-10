COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men edge Colorado Mesa in OT

The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team earned their third consecutive victory as they fought for a 75-73 victory over Colorado Mesa Saturday at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets began to pull away in the first half as they gained a 28-17 advantage with 6:54 remaining.

The Mavericks battled back to lead 33-32, but Caelin Hearne made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give BHSU a 35-33 advantage at the break.

Mesa led 65-62 in the final minute of the second half, but Sava Dukic tied the game for the Yellow Jackets with seven seconds remaining and sent the game into OT.

BHSU held off any late-game comeback attempt with a layup from Sindou Cisse and a pair of free throws from Adam Moussa.

Joel Scott paced the Yellow Jackets with a double-double, scoring 27 points while grabbing 14 rebounds. Moussa chipped in with 15 points, Dukic added 11 points and Cisse finished with 10.

Jared Small led Mesa with 18 points, Blaise Threatt tacked on 15 points and Georgie Dancer had 13.

Black Hills State (5-4 overall, 3-0 RMAC) will play at Westminster College on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Women's Basketball

BHSU falls to Colorado Mesa in OT

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team suffered a 77-71 loss to Colorado Mesa in overtime in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Saturday at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets carried a narrow 19-17 lead into the second quarter before the Mavericks gained a 29-28 advantage at the half.

BHSU regained the momentum in the third, 24-20, but Mesa sent the game into overtime with a 15-12 fourth quarter.

The Mavericks took over in OT and held on for the win.

Haylee Weathersby led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, Ashlee Beacom added 13 points and Ashley Davis finished with 12. Megan Engesser and Niki Van Wyk chipped in with 11 points apiece for BHSU.

Daniella Tuner paced Mesa with 28 points, Mariah Martin added 20 points and Kelsey Siemons finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (4-5 overall, 2-1 RMAC) will play another conference matchup Saturday when they take on Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0