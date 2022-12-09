COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men off to best start in program history

Fourth-ranked Black Hills State continued its historic start with an 84-62 win over Metro State Denver Friday night in Denver.

It marked the first time in program history that a Yellow Jackets men's team started a season 9-0.

Joel Scott and Adam Moussa led the way for BHSU with 27 and 25 points, respectively. Moussa nabbed a double-double with 10 rebounds and knocked down 6 of 8 3-pointers. Matthew Ragsdale added nine points.

BHSU (9-0, 3-0 RMAC) struggled to gain an advantage in the opening half and trailed by four with 12:38 to go in the half. The Yellow Jackets responded and carried a 39-37 lead into the break.

In the second half the Yellow Jackets swarmed and outscored the Road Runners 45-25 to claim a lopsided road victory.

The Yellow Jackets finished 53.3% from the field on 32 of 60 shooting and shot 40.7% from 3 11 of 27 shooting. BHSU forced 12 MSU Denver turnovers for 15 points off turnovers.

BHSU returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

BHSU women win seventh straight

The Black Hills State women capitalized on a dominant first quarter to down Metro State Denver 74-56 Friday in Denver.

The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 3-0 RMAC) netted 28 points in the opening frame and cruised to their seventh straight win. The victory marked the best start for the squad since the 2017-18 season.

Four BHSU players finished the night in double figures. Danica Kocer led the way with 19 points, Niki Van Wyk totaled 16 points, five rebounds and five steals, Ellie Moore put up 14 points and Alessia Capley added 11 points.

BHSU started the contest on a 14-5 run and carried a 28-16 lead into the first intermission.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Road Runners in each of the subsequent quarters in route to the 74-56 win.

BHSU returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

SD Mines men fall short at Colorado Mines

Eighth-ranked Colorado Mines jumped out to a 12-0 lead at the under-16 media timeout, but SD Mines did not back down.

The Hardrockers fought back and shrunk their deficit to 34-27 at halftime.

SD Mines kept pace in the second half but ultimately fell short in a 68-61 loss Friday in Golden, Colorado.

SD Mines (2-7, 1-2 RMAC) outrebounded Colorado Mines 36-31 in the contest, but turned the ball over 13 times and allowed 12 points off turnovers.

Brevin Walter and Kolten Mortensen led the way for the Hardrockers with 20 points each. Kolton Frugoli chimed in with 12 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field.

The Hardrockers return to the floor at 6 p.m. Saturday at Metro State Denver in Denver.

Colorado Mines women too much for SD Mines

The Colorado School of Mines women jumped out to a 23-7 lead over SD Mines after one quarter and never looked back Friday night in Golden, Colorado.

The Orediggers went on to claim a 70-52 home victory over the Hardrockers.

SD Mines (0-9, 0-3 RMAC) turned the ball over 22 times and surrendered 22 points off turnovers in the contest.

Colorado Mines (7-1, 3-0 RMAC) outrebounded SD Mines 50-43, netted 22 second chance points and scored 38 points in the paint.

Piper Bauer led the way for the Hardrockers with 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting, all from 3.

SD Mines returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Metro State Denver in Denver.