COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men pull away from Chadron in second half

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team fell behind early but was able to battle back as it cruised to a 83-65 win over Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Tuesday.

The Eagles fell behind early, but ultimately got out to a good start as they took a 23-13 lead on a free throw from Marcus Jefferson 11 minutes and 20 seconds into the opening half.

The Yellow Jackets went on a run to close out the half and a 3-pointer from Ryker Cisarik made it a one-point game (35-34) at the break.

CSU held on to its advantage to open the second half, but BHSU made up some ground and took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game on a Sindou Cisse jumper with 17 minutes remaining.

After the Eagles regained a 48-43 advantage a couple of minutes later, the Yellow Jackets began to pull away thanks to a 16-0 run.

Black Hills State wasn’t done, however, as it closed out the game with a 24-17 advantage to seal the victory.

Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Cisse chipped in with 15 points and eight boards.

Adam Moussa added 14 points for BHSU and the duo of Ryder Kirsch and PJ Hayes finished with nine points apiece.

CJ Jennings paced Chadron with 21 points and Jefferson finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (11-4 overall, 9-1 RMAC) will host longtime rival South Dakota Mines on Thursday.

Women’s Basketball

Balanced offense leads Yellow Jackets past Chadron State

Despite having its last two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team didn’t miss a beat Tuesday as it earned a 57-45 victory over Chadron State College at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets carried a 13-7 lead with less than three minute remaining in the opening quarter and went into the second with a 14-10 advantage.

After the Eagles cut the deficit to 14-12, BHSU had an answer and more as it went on a 14-0 run and led 36-18 at the break.

CSU outscored the Yellow Jackets 27-21 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough as BHSU held on for the win.

Megan Engesser and Danica Kocer led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 12 points apiece, Summer Fox added nine points and Hayley Weathersby finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Jori Peterson paced Chadron with nine points, while Olyvia Pacheco, Samiyah Worrell and Bailey Brooks tacked on seven apiece.

Black Hills State (9-7 overall, 7-3 RMAC) hosts rival South Dakota Mines on Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0