COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men pull away from Colorado Mines

Despite falling behind in the first half, the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team battled back in the second and improved to 7-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 78-72 victory over Colorado Mines on Saturday.

The majority of the first half saw a back-and-forth affair between the two teams before the Orediggers outscored the Yellow Jackets 10-2 heading into the break for a 28-20 advantage.

Mines carried an eight-point lead into the seventh minute, but BHSU started its comeback and tied the game on a jumpshot from Joel Scott.

The Yellow Jackets gained their first lead of the second half at 42-40 and extended their advantage to eight at 54-46 with 8:53 remaining in regulation.

Colorado Mines cut the deficit to 74-69 with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, but BHSU made its free throws to put the game out of reach.

Scott led the Yellow Jackets with a double-double after scoring 23 points and pulling in 14 rebounds.

Tommy Donovan chipped in with 20 points for BHSU and Sindou Cisse finished with 14.

Kobi Betts and Ben Boone led the Orediggers with 18 points apiece.

The Yellow Jackets (9-3 overall) will look to keep its momentum going when it hosts Colorado Mesa University on Jan. 8.

Women's Basketball

Yellow Jackets fall behind early in loss to Orediggers

The Black Hills State Women’s basketball team wasn’t able to overcome an early deficit as it dropped a 67-55 decision to Colorado School of Mines in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Golden, Colorado on Saturday.

The Orediggers got out to a good start and took a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but Ashlee Beacom hit a 3-pointer to get the Yellow Jackets on the board.

Mines led 17-7 to close out the first and extended that advantage to as many as 16 points in the second before leading 36-22 at the break.

BHSU outscored the Orediggers 18-16 in the third, but wouldn’t get any closer as Mines was able to hold on for the win.

Courtney Stanton led the way for the Orediggers with 14 points, while Ashley Steffeck finished with 12. Sammy Van Sickle added 11 points and eight boards for Mines and Denali Pinto chipped in with 11 points of her own.

Ashley Davis paced the Yellow Jackets with 11 points, Morgan Hammerbeck added 10 points and Becom finished with seven points and eight boards.

Black Hills State (7-7 overall, 5-3 RMAC) is back in action Saturday when it hosts Colorado Mesa University.

