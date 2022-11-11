College Roundup: BHSU men red-hot from 3 in season opener

The Black Hills State men's basketball team started the season on a high note with a 73-49 victory over Arkansas Fort Smith Friday in the Oklahoma Christian Conference Challenge at the Payne Athletics Center in Oklahoma City.

The Lions led once in the contest, when they made a free throw to take a 1-0 advantage 51 seconds into the contest.

The No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets stormed out to a 22-point halftime lead after they drained 11 of their first 15 3-pointers. BHSU missed its last 11 3s in the second half and finished 42.3% from beyond the arch and shot 52% from the field.

Matthew Ragsdale and Joel Scott netted a trio of 3s each and led the team in scoring.

Four BHSU players reached double figures. Scott led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds, Ragsdale totaled 13 points, P.J. Hayes scored 12 points and totaled three rebounds and Adam Moussa scored 10 points with seven assists and three rebounds.

The Lions struggled offensively as they shot 23.2% from the field and went 13 of 56 shooting. UAFS made up for its shooting woes by hitting 22 of 35 free throws. The Lions finished 1 of 10 from 3.

Payton Brown led UAFS with 13 points thanks to a solid performance at the charity stripe, going 7 of 9. Evan Anderson and Courtney Murrell added 10 points a piece and the latter pulled down eight boards.

AFSU and BHSU each finished with 10 turnovers. The Yellow Jackets scored 11 points off turnovers while the Lions totaled nine points off turnovers.

BHSU returns to action at 3 p.m. MT Saturday against Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City.

BHSU women down Texas A&M

The Black Hills State women trailed Texas A&M International by three points after three quarters before they exploded for 31 points in the final period on Friday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

BHSU outscored International 31-10 in the fourth quarter to claim an 80-60 victory in the season opener. The Yellow Jackets connected on 11 of 17 field goals and 6 of 7 3s in the final 10 minutes to down the Dustdevils.

Megan Engesser led BHSU with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting and connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers. Danica Kocer added 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting and made 3 of 6 3-pointers.

Winner alumni Kalla Bertram (12 points) and Morgan Hammerbeck (10 points) also finished in double figures.

BHSU returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Hardrockers men ambushed by Javelinas

South Dakota Mines struggled mightily in its season opener as Texas A&M-Kingsville rolled to a 74-42 win Friday at the Oklahoma Christian Conference Challenge in Oklahoma City.

The Hardrockers jumped out to an early 13-12 lead with 9:43 left in the first half, but the Javelinas closed the half on a 27-8 run to take a 39-21 lead into the break.

Kingsville brought the same energy in the second half en route to a 33-point win.

C.J. Smith led the way for the Javelinas with 15 points and Creighton Avery added 10 points.

Kyle Harris proved the only double-digit scorer for Mines with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting. He finished 3 of 3 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds.

The Hardrockers return to the hardwood at 6 p.m. MT Saturday against Texas A&M International.

Texas Permian Basin women down SD Mines

Texas Permian Basin held SD Mines to six points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second half en route to a 72-55 win Friday at the King Center.

The Hardrockers shot 36% from the field on 18 of 50 shooting and connected on 8 of 23 3-pointers, but turned the ball over 30 times.

Texas Permian Basin dominated the key with 38 points in the paint compared to 14 for SD Mines.

Four Falcons finished in double figures. Holly Hemmeline led the way with 15 points, Alexus Quaadman and Diavian Spencer added 14 and Andreea Mancha finished with 13.

Piper Bauer led the way for the Hardrockers with 19 points on 6 of 17 shooting. Madelyn Heiser added 12 points and four rebounds.

SD Mines returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against West Texas A&M at the King Center.