COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men survive battle at Oklahoma Christian

Jaden Young knocked down a pair of free throws with just over two minutes left in the game to pull Oklahoma Christian within three points of Black Hills State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets held strong, however, and closed the game with a 6-2 run in the final 2:01 to secure an 80-73 win on Day 2 of the RMAC/Lone Star Conference Challenge at the Payne Athletic Center.

For the second straight day, BHSU (2-0) caught fire from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets connected on 10 of 19 3-pointers in the first half and 15 of 33 (45.5%) for the game. BHSU finished 47.2% from the field on 25 of 53 shooting.

P.J. Hayes led the Black Hills State with 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting and 7 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. Matthew Ragsdale added 21 points on 8 of 19 shooting with five 3-pointers.

Joel Scott and Adam Moussa also finished in double figures. Scott totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Moussa scored 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma Christian (1-1) shot 43.6% on 24 of 55 shooting and outrebounded BHSU 35-29. Drew Tennial led the Eagles with 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting and added nine rebounds and three assists.

BHSU returns to action Friday against Minnesota State Moorhead in the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

BHSU women fall short against Texas A&M-Kingsville

Texas A&M-Kingsville defeated Black Hills State 71-65 Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) and Javelinas (2-0) battled back and forth in a game that saw 12 lead changes and nine ties, but in the end Kingsville proved too much for BHSU.

The Javelinas shot 51.9% on 27 of 52 shooting while the Yellow Jackets connected on just 37.9% of their attempts from the field on 22 of 58 shooting.

Danica Kocer led BHSU with 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting with three 3-pointers, three rebounds and two assists. Morgan Hammerbeck and Kalla Bertram added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Georgia Ohiaeri led the way for TAMUK with 20 points and Brianna Pena added 15 points.

Black Hills State returns to action Wednesday as it hosts University of Mary at the Donald E. Young Center.

Hardrocker men trounced by Dustdevils

Texas A&M International jumped out to a 21-point halftime lead over South Dakota Mines and cruised to an 81-57 win at the TAMIU Convocation Center in Laredo, Texas.

Mines (0-2) finished 42.1% from the field on 24 of 57 shooting and made just 4 of 17 3-pointers.

TAMU International (2-0) shot 49.1% from the field on 28 of 57 and connected on 11 of 21 3s.

Brevin Walter and Kolten Mortensen each finished with 17 points to lead the way for the Hardrockers.

Three Dustdevils finished in double figures. Rax Shea led the way with 14 points, while Jermaine Drewey and Mike Rivera each added 11 points.

Mines returns to action Friday against Augustana in the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Mines women fall short against West Texas A&M

Madelyn Heiser hit a 3 with 1:21 left to cut South Dakota Mines' deficit to four points.

West Texas A&M responded down the stretch to fend off a comeback bid and secure a 75-67 win Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

The Lady Buffs shot 51.9% from the field on 28 of 54 shooting and held the Hardrockers to 42.1% shooting on 24 of 57 attempts.

Karley Motchenbacher and Nyalam Thabach led the way for West Texas A&M with 19 points each.

Piper Bauer led the way for Mines with 16 points on 5 of 14 shooting and a pair of 3-pointers. Naomi Hidalgo added 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting.

Mines returns to the floor at 5 p.m. Friday at Sioux Falls.