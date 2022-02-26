COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men's hoops claims regular-season conference crown

The Black Hills State men's basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an 80-75 win over Metro State on Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. The victory also earned the Yellow Jackets their second RMAC title in the last three seasons and the top seed in next week's conference tournament.

BHSU trailed Metro State 40-36 at halftime but quickly recovered in the second half.

Out of the break, the Yellow Jackets used 3s from Ryker Cisarik and Adam Moussa to pull within two, 48-46, before another Moussa triple at 12:16 gave BHSU its first lead of the half, 54-53.

BHSU maintained control from then on to secure another conference title.

Four Yellow Jackets finished the game in double figures: Joel Scott (25), Sava Dukic (15), Moussa (14) and Sindou Cisse (13).

BHSU advanced to the RMAC Tournament for the fifth straight season and will host a semifinal game on Tuesday.

Mines women storm back to win fifth straight

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team trailed New Mexico Highlands 44-42 entering the fourth quarter, but rode a scoring run to a 71-54 win Saturday at the King Center.

The Hardrockers outscored the Cowgirls 29-10 in the final frame and went on a 15-0 run in the period. Piper Bauer scored all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter to give Mines an extra push.

Ryan Weiss led the way for Mines with a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds. The guard finished the night 4 of 18 from the field with three 3s.

Bauer came off the bench and only played 13 minutes for the Hardrockers to spark the run in the final period with a trio of 3s.

BHSU women end season on winning note

The Black Hills State women's basketball team knocked off Metro State 66-54 on Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a strong start and led the Roadrunners 19-9 after one quarter and never looked back, despite a third quarter push by MSU.

BHSU finished the regular season 18-9 overall and 16-5 in RMAC play. Three players finished in double figures: Danica Kocer (17), Ashley Davis (14) and Haylee Weathersby (14).

The Yellow Jackets qualified for the RMAC Tournament for the fifth straight season as the fifth seed.

Mines men deny New Mexico Highlands' postseason push

New Mexico Highlands needed a win at South Dakota Mines on Saturday to qualify for the RMAC Tournament, and the Hardrockers denied it that opportunity in an 88-83 win.

Mines finished the season 15-13 overall and 10-12 in the conference, not good enough for the conference tournament, but it finished out the year on a high note.

The Hardrockers overcame a 50-47 halftime deficit behind the stellar play of Brevin Walter. The redshirt-freshman finished the game with a team high 30 points on 12 of 20 shooting with 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers.

Three other Mines players finished with double figures: Kolten Mortensen (14), Jaxon Lloyd (11) and Alejandro Rama (10).

Sawvell named Co-Athlete of the Meet at RMAC Championships

Black Hills State thrower Kyla Sawvell earned First Team All-Conference honors and the Co-Athlete of the Meet title at the RMAC Track and Field Championships this weekend in Gunnison, Colorado.

She earned first place in women's shot put with a throw of 14.93m that broke the facility record at Mountaineer Field House and brought home a first place mark in the women's weight throw.

South Dakota Mines rounded out the weekend eighth in the men's standings with 19 points and 12th in the women's standings with 7 points.

