COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men's winning streak snapped

Colorado State Pueblo used a 19-8 run in the first half to pull away from Black Hills State for a 82-59 victory to end the Yellow Jackets' six-game winning streak in a RMAC matchup Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Joel Scott led BHSU (15-5, 13-2 RMAC) with 16 points on 4 of 10 shooting, while Sindou Cisse added 17 points Adam Moussa chipped 13. The Yellow Jackets shot 40% and were outrebounded 40-27, including 10-3 on offensive boards.
Black Hills State returns to action Monday against No. 13 Regis in Denver, Colorado.
COLORADO MESA 70, SD MINES 54: Three players reached double-digit scoring as the Hardrockers fell by 16 to the Mavericks Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Alejandro Rama and Kolten Mortensen paced SD Mines (7-15 overall, 5-11 RMAC) with 14 points apiece, and Brevin Walter added 10 points.
The Hardrockers host Metro State Thursday.
Women's Basketball
People are also reading…
CSU PUEBLO 70, BHSU 56: The Yellow Jacket women saw their six-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the No. 25 ranked ThunderWolves Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Danica Kocer paced BHSU (13-8 overall, 11-4 RMAC) with 12 points on 3 of 10 shooting, and Summer Fox chipped in eight points. The Yellow Jackets shot 29% and went 5-for-19 from deep.
BHSU travels to UC Colorado Springs Friday.
COLORADO MESA 89, SD MINES 55: The Mavericks scored 44 points in the paint and another 20 on fast breaks in a dominating 34-point victory over the Hardrockers Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Madelyn Heiser led SD Mines (3-19 overall, 3-13 RMAC) with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Naomi Hidalgo added 12 points and Bailey Johnson chipped in 10.
The Hardrockers host Metro State Thursday.