 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men's winning streak snapped

  • 0
20220120 SD Mines-BHSU MBK (copy)

Black Hills State forward Joel Scott (1) puts up a jump shot during the Yellow Jackets' Jan. 20 game against South Dakota Mines on Thursday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Correspondent

Colorado State Pueblo used a 19-8 run in the first half to pull away from Black Hills State for a 82-59 victory to end the Yellow Jackets' six-game winning streak in a RMAC matchup Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Joel Scott led BHSU (15-5, 13-2 RMAC) with 16 points on 4 of 10 shooting, while Sindou Cisse added 17 points Adam Moussa chipped 13. The Yellow Jackets shot 40% and were outrebounded 40-27, including 10-3 on offensive boards.

Black Hills State returns to action Monday against No. 13 Regis in Denver, Colorado.

COLORADO MESA 70, SD MINES 54: Three players reached double-digit scoring as the Hardrockers fell by 16 to the Mavericks Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Alejandro Rama and Kolten Mortensen paced SD Mines (7-15 overall, 5-11 RMAC) with 14 points apiece, and Brevin Walter added 10 points. 

The Hardrockers host Metro State Thursday.

Women's Basketball

People are also reading…

CSU PUEBLO 70, BHSU 56: The Yellow Jacket women saw their six-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the No. 25 ranked ThunderWolves Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Danica Kocer paced BHSU (13-8 overall, 11-4 RMAC) with 12 points on 3 of 10 shooting, and Summer Fox chipped in eight points. The Yellow Jackets shot 29% and went 5-for-19 from deep.

BHSU travels to UC Colorado Springs Friday.

COLORADO MESA 89, SD MINES 55: The Mavericks scored 44 points in the paint and another 20 on fast breaks in a dominating 34-point victory over the Hardrockers Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Madelyn Heiser led SD Mines (3-19 overall, 3-13 RMAC) with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Naomi Hidalgo added 12 points and Bailey Johnson chipped in 10.

The Hardrockers host Metro State Thursday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News