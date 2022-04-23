COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU softball extends losing streak to 10

The Black Hills State softball team extended their losing streak to double digits Saturday with a pair of road losses to Fort Lewis College, 6-4 and 10-4.

Leadoff batter Lizzy Johnson picked up a double and went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI in Game 1, while Shayla Tuschen and Tyler Whitlock collected two hits apiece and Gianna Haley drew four walks. Crystal Amaral pitched the whole game and surrendered six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four on 109 pitches.

In Game 2, Johnson collected three hits and tallied two runs, while Haley and Breanne Henrickse earned two hits apiece and Amaral drove in two runs. Starting pitcher Tuschen lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five on 99 pitches.

The Yellow Jackets (10-26 overall, 8-26 RMAC) take on the Skyhawks (17-26 overall, 17-17 RMAC) again in a Sunday doubleheader.

Track & Field

Yellow Jackets, Hardrockers wrap up Fort Collins meet

The Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines men's and women's track and field teams finished up a two-day meet at the Jack Christiansen Invitational on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

For the Yellow Jackets men's squad, Sully Mack was runner-up in the javelin (177 feet) and fifth in the triple jump (162 feet, 3 inches), Jade Cass placed third in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and Hayden Grosz placed third in the 5,000-meter run (15:33.81).

Ian Cone placed sixth in the shot put (43 feet, 8.5 inches) for SD Mines.

On the women's side, Kyla Sawvell finished third in the shot put (46 feet, 8.25 inches) and eighth in the discus (132 feet, 10 inches) for the Yellow Jackets, while teammate Sophie Curtis collected runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.98) and 400 hurdles (1:07.16), Kendra McDonald finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 0.25 inches) and Kitrie Frank finished fourth in the javelin (102 feet, 7 inches).

Abbie Saline came in fourth in the 800 (2:32.16) for the Hardrocker women.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0