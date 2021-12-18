COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU women cruise past Highlands

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team got back on track after a pair of losses to earn a 74-46 victory over New Mexico Highlands at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind early in the first quarter, but battled back to take a 21-13 advantage into the second.

They extended the lead to 42-28 at the half and led 57-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ashlee Beacom led the way for BHSU with 15 points, Megan Engesser added 12 points and Niki Van Wyk finished with 10.

Sana’a Baker paced the Cowgirls with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (5-6 overall, 3-2 RMAC) will host UC Colorado Springs at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Metro State defeats Hardrockers behind big first half

South Dakota Mines fell behind early and couldn’t recover as Metropolitan State University-Denver earned an 80-52 victory at the Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado Saturday Afternoon.

The Roadrunners cruised to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually carried a 46-16 advantage at the half.

The Hardrockers finished the third quarter with a 22-17 advantage, but wouldn’t get any closer.

Maggie Justinak and Allie Navarette led MSU-Denver with 13 points apiece, while Kendra Parra, Jaela Richardson and Mya Jones finished with 10 points apiece.

Ryan Weiss led the way for Mines with 17 points.

The Hardrockers (0-11 overall, 0-5 RMAC) will host Western Colorado University at home Jan. 2.

Men’s Basketball

Joel Scott leads Yellow Jackets past Highlands

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team, with help from Joel Scott, used a big second half to score an easy 91-69 victory over New Mexico-Highlands Saturday afternoon at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first half, up 40-31, but the Cowboys went on a 9-2 to close it out and trail 42-40 at the break.

The second half was a much different story for BHSU as it went on a 10-point run and eventually led by as many as 22 points.

Scott had another big game for Black Hills State as he scored 38 points (13-for-17), while pulling in 15 rebounds.

Sindou Cisse chipped in with 26 points for the Yellow Jackets and Tommy Donavan finished with 11.

Desmond Carpenter led Highlands with 22 points and Marcus Brown added 11.

With the win, Black Hills State (7-3 overall) improves to 5-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and will be back in action against UC Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hardrockers fall short in loss to MSU Denver

South Dakota Mines made up some ground in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Metropolitan State University-Denver held off a late comeback attempt for a 57-52 win at the Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

Both teams went back and forth in the first half, but the Roadrunners went on a 12-0 run and carried a 33-22 lead into the half.

The Hardrockers made a pair of runs in the second half and cut the deficit to 50-49 with three minutes remaining in regulation.

From there, though, it was all Highlands as it held on for the victory.

Miles Gibson led the Roadrunners with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Laolu Oke finished with 10 points.

Kolten Mortensen led Mines with 10 points, while Alejandro Rama and Brannagh Walsh chipped in with nine apiece.

Kolton Frugoli tacked on eight points and nine rebounds for the Hardrockers.

South Dakota Mines (3-8 overall, 1-4 RMAC) will host Western Colorado University Jan. 2.

