COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU women fall in preseason opener

The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team opened the preseason as they traveled to Minot to take on Minot State Friday morning.

The Yellow Jackets had a tough day as the Beavers pulled away in the third and held off BHSU for a 55-52 victory at the Minot State University Dome.

Black Hills State, which led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last season, started the game with a 9-2 advantage after Raven Cournoyer made a layup five minutes into the opening quarter.

Minot rallied back in the quarter and tied it at 14-all heading into the second.

The Yellow Jackets regained the advantage in the second quarter, led by nine at one point and carried a 27-24 lead into the break.

The Beavers gained their first lead of the game in the third quarter and outscored BHSU 17-8 for a 41-35 advantage.

In the fourth, the Yellow Jackets pulled within two points but couldn’t get any closer as Minot held on for the win.

Amber Stevahn paced the Beavers with 18 points and Kate Head chipped in with 10.

Danica Kocer led Black Hills State with 18 points and five rebounds, while Megan Engesser finished with nine points.

The Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back when they play at Minot State again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Buffs pull away from Hardrockers

West Texas A&M used a big third quarter to pick up a 70-53 win over South Dakota Mines during the South Central Regional Challenge in Canyon, Texas on Saturday.

The Hardrockers gained the early lead in the first and eventually led 12-10 at to close out the opening quarter.

Mines extended its advantage to 28-23 with a minute left in the second quarter and led 29-26 at the half.

The Lady Buffs came out strong after the break and outscored the Hardrockers 21-6 in the third quarter.

West Texas kept the pressure on in the fourth and put the game away.

Karley Motschenbacher led the way for the Lady Buffs with 15 points, Jayla Burgess added 12 points and Azia Himeur finished with nine.

Piper Bauer of Mines led all scorers with 24 points, while Makenna Bodette finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hardrockers (0-1) will continue play in the Conference Challenge when they take on Texas Permian Basin at 4 p.m. Saturday

Volleyball

SD Mines sweeps Chadron State

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team had little trouble Friday night as it kicked off the final weekend of the regular season with a straight set victory over Chadron State.

The Hardrockers opened the match with a 25-21 victory, before cruising to a 25-13 win in the second.

Mines didn't let up in the third as it finished out the match with a 25-17 victory.

Shyann Bastian and Sydney Crites led the Hardrockers with 11 kills apiece, while Jacey Koethe finished with 10.

Kiley Metzger paced the team in assists with 23 and Kassie Luce tacked on 14.

Amelia Berg led the Eagles with nine kills and Audrey Bennett finished with 16 assists.

The Hardrockers (12-13 overall, 5-11 RMAC) close out the regular season when they host Colorado Mines at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Orediggers drop Yellow Jackets in straight sets

The Colorado School of Mines volleyball team cruised to a straight set victory over Black Hills State Friday night at Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Orediggers jumped out to a 1-0 advantage after taking the first set 25-21 and went up two sets after a 25-17 victory.

BHSU held on in the third, but Mines pulled away and closed it out with a 25-20 win.

Taylor Hicken paced the Orediggers with 13 kills, while Lindsey Jin and Rose Stuewe finished with eight apiece.

Drew Stokes led the team in assists with 41.

Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with 11 kills, Sierra Ward added nine kills and Karly Marx had 32 assists.

Black Hills State (7-18 overall, 4-12 RMAC) will close out the regular season when it hosts Chadron State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

