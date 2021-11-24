COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU women open Hawaii tournament with loss

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to score a 68-55 win over Black Hills State on the first day of the 2021 Malika Sports Tours Oahu Thanksgiving Classic in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a good start and carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter.

The Sharks had an answer in the second, though, as they outscored BHSU for a 25-23 advantage at the break.

Hawaii Pacific kept that momentum going in the third and extended its lead to 54-36 with a 29-13 quarter.

The Yellow Jackets made up some ground in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Hawaii Pacific held off any comeback attempt.

Tavia Rowell led the Sharks with 29 points, while Amy Baum finished with a triple double as she scored 11 points, grabbed 12 boards and dished out 10 assists.

Megan Engesser paced BHSU with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (2-3) will close out the tournament Friday when they play Walsh University, Ohio.

Mines women fall in OT

South Dakota Mines couldn’t hold on to a late advantage as it dropped a 68-65 decision to Wayne State College in overtime Wednesday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Nebraska.

After closing out regulation with the score knotted up at 59 points apiece, the Hardrockers began to pull away on overtime, leading 65-61 with 2:44 remaining.

Wayne State battled back and closed out the game on a 7-0 run.

Mines had the lead early in the matchup after outscoring the Wildcats 15-11 in the first, followed by a 19-12 second quarter.

After starting the half down 11, Wayne State made up some ground in the third, before tying the game at 59-all on a Maya Fitzpatrick layup with 38 seconds remaining in regulation.

Kylie Hammer paced the Wildcats with 16 points, Fitzpatrick added 13 points and the duo of Lauren Zacharias and Logan Hughes finished with 12 apiece.

Ryan Weiss led the way for the Hardrockers with 19 points, Naomi Hidalgo added 15 points and Makenna Bodette chipped in with 14.

Sydney Durtsche paced Mines in rebounds with 16.

The Hardrockers (0-5) will host the University of Sioux Falls Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

MSU-Billings cruises past Black Hills State

The Montana State University – Billings men’s basketball team maintained the lead throughout as it earned an 81-69 victory over Black Hills State at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings, Montana on Wednesday.

After a back-and-forth affair in the first few minutes of regulation, Billings went on a 15-0 run to make it 23-8 with 13:15 remaining in the first half.

BHSU cut the early deficit to six (40-34), before Billings made it 42-34 at the break.

Billings opened the second half firing on all cylinders as it outscored Black Hills State 12-5 and extended its lead to 15 (54-39).

Black Hills State cut the deficit to 10, but wouldn’t get any closer as Billings was able to put the game away.

Carrington Wiggins paced Billings with 19 points, while Nicholas Sebastiao and Malik Brikat finished with 12 apiece.

Adam Moussa led BHSU with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Joel Scott scored 21 points, while grabbing 13 boards.

Black Hills State (2-3) will be back in action Dec. 3 when it hosts Western Colorado University.

