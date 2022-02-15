 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU women sting Chadron State

  Updated
Black Hills State women's basketball knocked off Chadron State 58-46 on Tuesday at Armstrong Gym in Chadron, Nebraska. The men's game was postponed earlier in the afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 16-8 overall and 14-4 in RMAC conference play. Black Hills State finished the game 33.3% from 3-point range on 8 of 24 shooting. 

BHSU jumped out to a solid start and led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter. They never trailed in the contest despite finishing minus-11 in rebound margin.

Danica Kocer finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds and three steals with one turnover in 38 minutes. Haylee Weathersby added nine points and Ashley Davis added eight with three steals.

Chadron turned the ball over 24 times, 13 of those turnovers came off of BHSU steals. The Yellow Jackets finished with 29 points off turnovers and 24 points in the paint and only turned the ball over 13 times.

BHSU held the Eagles to 2 of 11 from 3 and 34% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets also made the most of their free throw opportunities and coverted on 10 of 13 attempts from the charity stripe.

BHSU returns to action at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at SD Mines.

