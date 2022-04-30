COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU's Osowski and McGraw win RMAC titles

The Black Hills State men boasted two conference champions on Day 2 of the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Keith Osowski won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 9 minutes, 14.18 seconds.

Conor McGraw won the decathlon with 6,272 points. The sophomore ran an 11.08-second 100, recorded a 6.01-meter long jump, threw 11.62 meters in shot put, jumped 1.72 meters in the high jump, ran an 11.66-second 110 hurdles, threw 38.72 meters in discus, pole vaulted 3.35 meters, threw the javelin 41.68 meters and ran a 4:50.96 1500.

BHSU softball caps off season with 2 wins

The Black Hills State softball team captured a pair of victories in their Saturday doubleheader to finish the regular season, beating Colorado Mines 6-1 and 8-2 at Joe Coors Jr. Softball Field in Golden, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets end their season with a 13-29 overall record and an 11-29 mark in RMAC action. They will not advance to the postseason tournament, extending a drought of more than 15 seasons.

In Game 1, Shayla Tuschen and Bayleigh Hubbard both hit home runs, their firsts of the season, and Fallyn Marshall picked up a two-run triple. Crystal Amaral (6-15) earned the win on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters on 89 pitches.

In Game 2, Amaral went 3 for 4 with a home run and collected four RBIs, while Marshall and Gianna Haley tallied two hits a piece and Tyler Whitlock added a double. Starting pitcher Breanne Henricksen (1-4) grabbed her first win of the season, surrendering one run in four innings on three hits and three walks without a strikeout on 74 pitches. Tuschen entered in relief and and gave up one run in the final three innings on four hits.

