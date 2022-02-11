COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU's Ruby Lindquist shatters women's mile school record

Black Hills State sophomore Ruby Lindquist shattered an 11-year school record in the women's one-mile run at the SDSU Classic Open on Friday in Brookings, finishing the event in 4 minutes, 52.60 seconds.

The record was previously held by Erin Curran, whose time of 4:55.38 was set in 2011.

Yellow Jacket Keith Osowski took home first place in the men's mile, beating out University of South Dakota's Merga Gemeda with a winning time of 4:10.75.

Women's Basketball

BLACK HILLS STATE 55, UC COLORADO SPRINGS 52: The Yellow Jackets held off a late comeback bid by the Mountain Lions to pick up the season sweep over their RMAC opponents Friday on the road.

UCCS (9-14 overall, 7-10 RMAC) executed a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull within one of BHSU, 53-52, with 13 seconds to play, before Haylee Weathersby knocked two free-throws and the Yellow Jackets prevented the Mountain Lions from getting off a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Weathersby finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench, going 11-for-12 at the line, and Danica Kocer added 14 points.

BHSU (14-8 overall, 12-4 RMAC) takes on New Mexico Highlands (5-17 overall, 2-13 RMAC) on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Men's Basketball

UC COLORADO SPRINGS 92, BLACK HILLS STATE 63: The Yellow Jackets were outscored 56-36 in the second half and tied a season-high for points allowed in their loss to the Mountain Lions on Friday on the road.

Adam Moussa eclipsed 500 career points with 16 for BHSU (16-6 overall, 14-3 RMAC), and Sindou Cisse added 16 as well. Joel Scott was held to seven points on 2 of 6 shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action Saturday against New Mexico Highlands (11-11 overall, 6-10 RMAC) in Las Vegas.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0