COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Black Hills State track off to strong start in Sunshine State

Black Hills State track and field started strong on at Azusa Pacific's Bryan Clay Invitational Wednesday in Azusa, California. The Yellow Jackets set three provisional marks, and broke two school records.

Ruby Lindquist led off in the 3000m steeplechase and completed the race in 10:45.86 to place 24th out of 80 competitors and earned her a provisionally qualifying time. Currently, Lindquist ranks sixth nationally and third on the Yellow Jacket all-time list after her performance Wednesday.

Keith Osowski and Tim Brown followed, competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Osowski zoomed around the track completing the race in 8:50.02.

The time not only provisionally qualified Osowski for the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships, but also bested the Azusa Pacific Stadium record, bested the Bryan Clay Invitational Record, and broke the BHSU school record in the steeplechase. The previous school record of 8:50.63 was set in 2016 by Jonah Theisen.

Osowski is currently ranked third nationally in steeplechase. At the Bryan Clay Invitational he finished in seventh place out of 72 competitors and was the top RMAC finisher at the meet.

Tim Brown ran a personal best in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:19.34 almost 30 seconds faster than his previous best of 9:48.59 set at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open. Brown placed 46th out of 72 competitors.

The final competitor for the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday was Matthew Parker competing in the 10,000m run. The Spearfish native ran a career best 29:45.99 which earned him 17th place out of 68 competitors.

This was a provisionally qualifying time for Parker and currently has him ranked 20th in the nation. This time also bested the APU Stadium Record and broke the BHSU School Record in the 10,000m run. The previous school record of 30:00.63 was set in 2003 by Dennis Newell.

Black Hills State returns to the track Saturday at the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Loper Invitational in Kearney, Nebraska.

Yellow Jackets drop softball doubleheader at Chadron State

Black Hills State dropped a two-game set Thursday at Chadron State with 8-4 loss in Game 1 and a 14-12 defeat in Game 2.

The Yellow Jackets (10-22, 8-22 RMAC) supplied plenty of offense on the day, but the Eagles' proved too much at the plate. On the day, BHSU totaled 16 runs on 26 hits, including five for extra bases and three home runs.

In Game 1, the Yellow Jackets took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first but Chadron State stormed back in the second. The Eagles added a pair of runs in the second and another pair in the third to claim a 4-2 advantage.

Down 5-2 in the fifth, the Yellow Jackets strung together three singles to load the bases before Shayla Tuschen hit a two-run single to pull the team back within a run.

Chadron State took control down the stretch en route to an 8-4 victory.

In Game 2, the Yellow Jackets trailed 2-0 early but put up four runs in the bottom of the first to claim a 4-2 lead after one.

A Gianna Haley two-run homer in the bottom of the third extended the BHSU lead to 6-2.

CSC bounced back, with five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead.

The Yellow Jackets reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth after a Tyler Whitlock solo shot evened the score at 7. Run-scoring singles by Crystal Amaral and Haley, along with a Chadron State error, put the Yellow Jackets back on top, 10-7 through four.

CSC would score four in the top of the seventh, though, moving ahead for the final time by a score of 14-12

The Yellow Jackets play two more against Chadron State Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m in Chadron, Nebraska.

