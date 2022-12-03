COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Brevin Walter's buzzer-beater lifts Hardrockers over Regis in OT

Brevin Walter hit a driving layup as time expired to lift the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team to an 83-82 overtime win over Regis on Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

Walter finished with 24 points on 7 of 25 shooting for the Hardrockers (2-6, 1-1) and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Trace Olsen added 16 points off the bench, converting all four of his 3-point attempts, and Keagan Smith tallied 14 points. Kolton Frugoli pulled down 10 rebounds.

David Simental led the Rangers (3-5, 0-2) with 24 points.

SD Mines is at Colorado Mines on Friday and Metro State Denver on Saturday.

BLACK HILLS STATE 87, UC COLORADO SPRINGS 79: Joel Scott scored 28 points on 9 of 14 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets fended off the Mountain Lions to remain undefeated Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

PJ Hayes went 6 of 7 from 3-point range, 8 of 10 from the floor, and finished with 22 points for BHSU (8-0, 2-0), while Adam Moussa and Matthew Ragsdale tallied 12 points apiece and Sindou Cisse added 10 points.

Jon'il Fugett led UCCS (7-2, 1-1) with a game-high 31 points, while Jezza McKenzie scored 15 points and Beni Fungula chipped in 14.

The Yellow Jackets are on the road next week, taking on Metro State Denver on Friday and Colorado Mines on Saturday.

Women

BLACK HILLS STATE 58, UC COLORADO SPRINGS 42: The Black Hills State women's basketball team used a big 21-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build space en route to a 58-42 victory over UC Colorado Springs on Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Morgan Hammerbeck went 7 for 12 from the floor and finished with a team-high 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (7-1 overall, 2-0 RMAC), who claimed their sixth straight win. Danica Kocer tallied 10 points, Alessia Capley and Niki Van Wyk chipped in nine points apiece and Winner native Kalla Bertram pulled down eight rebounds.

Amyah Moore Allen led the Mountain Lions (1-7, 0-2) with a game-high 17 points, and Sophie Abela added 11.

BHSU is in Colorado next weekend, taking on Metro State Denver on Friday and Colorado Mines on Saturday.

REGIS 77, SD MINES 48: The Rangers outscored the Hardrockers 45-25 in the second half and ran away with a victory Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

Madelyn Heiser paced SD Mines (1-7, 1-1) with 13 points on 6 of 15 shooting, while Lauren Herman tallied nine points off the bench.

Erin Strog led Regis (4-4, 1-1) with 14 points off the bench, while Josey Ryan and Athena Saragoza scored 11 points each.

The Hardrockers are at Colorado Mines on Friday and Metro State Denver on Saturday.