COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Central alumna Bailey Johnson leads Hardrockers past UCCS

Thanks to a career night from Bailey Johnson, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team picked up a narrow 73-71 victory over the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon at the King Center in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers got out to a quick start and took a 24-11 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Mountain Lions battled back the rest of the way and trailed 27-23 heading into the second quarter.

UCCS gained the lead at 29-28 early in the second, but Mines had an answer as it went on a 10-0 run and eventually led 46-37 at the half.

The Mountain Lions outscored the Hardrockers 15-8 in the third, but Mines held on the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Johnson, a Rapid City Central graduate, led Mines with 27 points, including a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. Ryan Weiss added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Madelyn Heiser and Naomi Hidalgo finished with nine points apiece.

Jessica Nation paced the Mountain Lions with 15 points, Shelby Megyeri added 12 points and Sophie Abela tacked on 10.

The Hardrockers (3-17 overall, 3-11 RMAC) will play at Westminster College on Thursday.

BHSU pulls away from Roadrunners late

Black Hills State pulled away in the fourth quarter as it earned a tough 62-53 win over Metropolitan State University-Denver Saturday night in Colorado.

The Roadrunners jumped out to an early 13-12 lead, but the Yellow Jackets bounced back in the second and carried a 24-20 lead into the half.

MSU-Denver made up some ground in the third thanks to a 22-20 advantage, but BHSU came back in the fourth and sealed the win with an 18-11 quarter.

Danica Kocer led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, Megan Engesser added 18 points and Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 10.

Alex Carlton, Tosjanae Bonds and Morgan Griego led the Roadrunners with nine points apiece.

Black Hills State (12-7 overall, 10-3 RMAC) returns home to take on Adams State University on Friday.

Men’s Basketball

Yellow Jackets defeat MSU-Denver on buzzer beater

Joel Scott made a layup at the buzzer as Black Hills State edged Metropolitan State University-Denver for a 77-75 victory at the Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

With the game tied at 75 apiece in the closing seconds of regulation, the Roadrunners missed a free throw and Sindou Cisse found Scott under the basket for the game-winning layup.

Adam Moussa led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, while Scott added 16 points, while pulling in 16 rebounds.

Cisse and PJ Hayes chipped in with 11 points apiece for BHSU.

Keiran Brown led MSU-Denver with 16 points, Tyrei Randall added 13 points and the duo of Miles Gibson and Laolu Oke chipped in with 11 apiece.

The Yellow Jackets (14-4 overall, 12-1 RMAC) will host Adams State on Friday.

Mountain Lions earn road win over Hardrockers

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs outscored South Dakota Mines by seven points in the second half to score a 69-61 win over the Hardrockers at the King Center in Rapid City on Saturday.

Jon’il Fugett paced the Mountain Lions with 18 points, Alijah Comithier added 17 points and Jezza McKenzie chipped in with 12.

Kolten Mortensen led the way for Mines with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Alejandro Rama tacked on 16 points and Bevin Walter finished with 15.

The Hardrockers (7-12 overall, 5-8 RMAC) will travel to Utah to take on Westminster College on Thursday.

